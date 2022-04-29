DOUGLAS — With the regular season winding down, the Cochise College baseball team is heating up.
The Apaches swept a doubleheader from Arizona Western College of Yuma Tuesday, winning 2-0 and 7-6. The loss was the eighth straight for the Matadors, which prior to the recent skid had won 20 straight games.
The win leapfrogged the Apaches into second place in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference standings with just two games remaining.
Central Arizona College remains in first place with a 27-9 conference record and a 44-10 record overall.
Cochise is second at 26-10, 40-14 overall. Western dropped to 27-11 in conference, 43-13 overall and Yavapai College Prescott is in fourth with a 24-12 record in conference, 36-15-1.
All four teams are secured a spot in the upcoming playoffs. Central heads to Yavapai Saturday for a doubleheader while Cochise travels to Phoenix to face South Mountain, 14-22 and 26-28.
Tuesday’s first game against the Matadors featured an impressive performance from Cochise pitchers Marco Ozuna and Treyjen Mesa, who combined for a three-hit shutout, striking out 12 and walking four.
Cochise scored its first run in the bottom of the second when Leobardo Melendez singled in Makai DeSoto.
Cochise added an insurance run in the sixth when DeSoto hit a fielder’s choice that led to an error and allowed Eduarney Martinez to score for a 2-0 lead.
Cochise had four hits. Martinez was 2-for-3 with a run scored, Melendez was 1-for-2 with an RBI and Hernandez was 1-for-3.
Things didn’t look so bright for Cochise in the second game as Western led 4-0 going into the bottom of the sixth.
Aaron Marsh got the offensive momentum going when he hit a solo home run to right. DeSoto later followed with a three-run bomb that scored Martinez and Connor Caskenette, tying the game at 4-4. Gerardo Hernandez’s run off a Damian Garcia single gave the Apaches a 5-4 lead and Melendez smacked a two-run home run to right, giving Cochise its 7-4 lead.
Western scored twice in the top of the sixth, pulling within one at 7-6.
Angel Ortiz, Evan Shaw, Martin Miranda and Marco Ozuna pitched for Cochise, allowing nine hits, striking out 12 and walking none.
Cochise had 10 hits. Garcia was 3-for-4, scored a run and had an RBI; Hernandez was 2-for-4 with a run scored; Melendez was 1-for-3, scored a run and had two RBIs; Marsh, Caskenette, Crotte and DeSoto each were 1-for-4. DeSoto scored a run and had three RBIs, Marsh scoring a run and had an RBI and Caskenette scored a run.
The best-of-three Region 1 baseball series begin Thursday, May 5. The first-place team will host the fourth-place team and the second-place team will host the third-place team.
