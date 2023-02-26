DOUGLAS − The Cochise College Apaches baseball team snapped a four-game losing streak Friday with a doubleheader non-conference sweep over Arizona Christian University Prospect JV at Bo Hall Field on the Douglas campus.
Cochise won the first game 4-0 and the second 9-0. Both were seven-inning contests.
In the first game, Cochise scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, two on a two-out triple by sophomore Dylan Bradford. Bradford later scored when Brett Matson singled.
Cochise added another run in the fourth when Mason Wray scored on a Gerardo Hernandez single.
Evan Shaw started the game on the mound for the Apaches, lasting five innings and allowing no runs and two hits, striking out eight and not yielding a walk. Aldo Figuera pitched two innings in relief and allowed no runs and no hits, striking out four and not allowing a walk.
Cochise had five hits. Hernandez, Bradford, Eduarny Martinez, Mathias Meurant and Matson each had one hit. Bradford had two RBIs.
In the second game the Apaches scored two runs in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth, three in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Bradford’s single in the second scored Carlos Vega with the first run. Bradford scored on a passed ball to make the score 2-0.
Martinez’s run in the third increased the Apaches’ lead to 3-0.
Bradford’s two-run double in the fifth scored Jason Lindahl and Vega and gave Cochise a 7-0 lead. Bradford later scored on a Wray single, making the score 8-0.
Pablo Garcia’s run in the sixth concluded the scoring.
Eduardo Villareal pitched three innings and Fernando Barreda and Marco Ozuna each threw two innings. They combined to allow ACU two hits, striking out 12 and walking one.
The Apaches had nine hits. Bradford was 3-for-4, scored three runs and had four RBIs; Martinez was 1-for-2 with a run scored; Meurant was 1-for-2 with an RBI; and Wray and Leobardo Melendez were both 1-for-3 with an RBI.
The Apaches return to Arizona Community College Athletic Conference play on Tuesday, Feb. 28, hosting the Arizona Western College Matadors of Yuma in a doubleheader. The first game will start at noon.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.