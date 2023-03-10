DOUGLAS — The Cochise College Apaches baseball team snapped a seven-game Arizona Community College Athletic Conference losing streak Tuesday, March 7, winning the second game of a doubleheader against Glendale Community College at Bo Hall Field.
Cochise lost the first game 4-2 in 13 innings but won the second 7-2 for its first conference victory of the season.
Eduarny Martinez’s run off a Mathias Meurant triple in the bottom of the first gave Cochise a 1-0 lead in the second game.
Tied 1-1 going into the bottom of the third, Cochise rallied for three runs as Lindahl scored on a Meurant double, Damian Garcia’s two run single scored Meurant and Martinez and Garcia scored on a Carlos Vega double, giving the Apaches a 5-1 lead.
Martinez’s run in the bottom of the fifth increased Cochise’s lead to 6-1.
Evan Shaw was the winning pitcher. He went all seven innings, allowed two runs and four hits, struck out 13 and walked one.
Cochise had seven RBIs this game. Muerant was 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs, Garcia was 1-for-3 with a run scored and three RBIs and Vega was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Martinez, Christian Olea and Leobardo Melendez each were 1-for-3.
The first game of the doubleheader was originally scheduled for seven innings with the second game being nine innings. When the first game extended beyond seven the second became a seven-inning contest.
No one expected first game to go 13 innings and take almost four hours to complete.
Glendale struck first with a run in the top of the first.
Cochise tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth when Martinez scored on a Joel Lindahl single.
Tied at 1-1 at the end of seven innings the game continued. Still tied at at the end of nine the ACCAC contest moved to extra innings.
In the top of the 13th, Glendale scored three runs on two hits, an error, a walk and an intentional walk, taking a 4-1 lead.
Cochise scored once in the bottom of the 13th making the score 4-2.
The Apaches used five different pitchers this game. Alex Figueroa, Eduardo Villareal, Mathias LaCombe, Marco Ozuna and Samir Rojas combined for four runs, eight hits, five walks and 11 strikeouts.
The Apaches had eight hits. Gerardo Hernandez was 2-for-5, Lindahl 2-for-6 and Martinez 1-for-3.
Cochise, 14-9 overall, 1-7 in conference, will be in Phoenix Saturday for a doubleheader at Gateway Community College.
The Apaches have home games Monday, March 13, against Frasier Valley College of Abbotsford, British Columbia, and Tuesday, March 14, against Pima College.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.