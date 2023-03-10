DOUGLAS — The Cochise College Apaches baseball team snapped a seven-game Arizona Community College Athletic Conference losing streak Tuesday, March 7, winning the second game of a doubleheader against Glendale Community College at Bo Hall Field.

Cochise lost the first game 4-2 in 13 innings but won the second 7-2 for its first conference victory of the season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments