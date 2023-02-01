DOUGLAS − After winning the first two of a four-game series against Colorado Northwestern College on Friday, Feb. 13, the 13th-ranked Cochise College Apaches baseball team lost the first game 5-3 on Saturday before winning the second 5-1 to take the series 3-1.

The four-game series at Bo Hall Field on the Cochise College Douglas Campus broke in the new synthetic turf infield that was installed last fall.

