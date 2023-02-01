DOUGLAS − After winning the first two of a four-game series against Colorado Northwestern College on Friday, Feb. 13, the 13th-ranked Cochise College Apaches baseball team lost the first game 5-3 on Saturday before winning the second 5-1 to take the series 3-1.
The four-game series at Bo Hall Field on the Cochise College Douglas Campus broke in the new synthetic turf infield that was installed last fall.
In Saturday’s first game CNC scored twice in the top of the first inning and tacked on three more runs in the top of the fifth taking a 5-1 lead.
Gerardo Hernandez scored the Apaches’ first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning, scoring on an error to cut Colorado’s lead to 2-1.
Down 5-1 in the bottom of the fifth, Joel Lindahl smacked the Apaches’ first home run of the season over the left field fence, making the score 5-2. Leobardo Melendez later scored for Cochise to made the score 5-3.
Eduardo Villareal, Martin Miranda and Tyson Noel all pitched for the Apaches, allowing Colorado Northwestern five runs and six hits. They struck out eight and walked three.
Cochise had just four hits with Hernandez, Lindahl, Mathis Meurant and Carlos Vega each having one.
In the second game Cochise scored two runs in the second inning and two more in the third for a 4-0 lead.
Vega scored the first run when Kieran Gaffney grounded into a fielder’s choice. Brett Matson scored the second run when, with the bases loaded, Hernandez was hit by a pitch.
Vega’s two-run double in the fourth scored Eduarney Martinez and Meurant.
CNC scored its lone run in the top of the fourth only to see Cochise tack on a run when Martinez, who had walked to start the inning, scored on a Matson ground out.
Angel Ortiz, Mathias LaCombe and Zak Elvy pitched for Cochise, allowing the Spartans one run and three hits, striking out 11 and walking two.
Cochise had four hits. Meurant, Vega, Matson and Dylan Bradford each had one hit. Vega had two RBIs and Hernandez, Gaffney and Matson one each.
Next up for Cochise, 3-1, is a three-game series Friday and Saturday at Bo Hall Field against Community Christian College of Redlands, California.
Games will be played Friday at noon and 2 p.m. with the finale Saturday at noon.
Prior to Saturday’s game, at 11:50 a.m. there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new field.
Douglas native with Colorado Northwestern
Jesus Valencia, who grew up in Douglas, played Little League in Douglas and then moved to Mesa where he graduated from Westwood High School, is playing for Colorado Northwestern.
The Douglas native played in three of four games for the Spartans.
In Friday’s first game he played third base, was seventh in the lineup and hit into a ground out that scored the lone run for CNC. Valencia went 0-for-3.
On Saturday Valencia played center field in both games and hit second. He went 0-for-3 with a run scored in the third game and was 0-for-2 with a walk in the fourth game.
Valencia, the son of Enrique and Aine Valencia of Douglas, had quite a few family members as well as some former teammates on hand to watch.
Valencia said it was fun being in Douglas for his collegiate debut. He was complementary of the new infield at Cochise. He said he’s excited to be able to play ball at the next level.
Colorado Northwestern has a two-game series at Glendale Community College Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 followed by a four-game series at Paradise Valley Community College Feb. 3-4.
