DOUGLAS − With just four games left in the regular season the Cochise College Apaches split a doubleheader with Arizona Western College Thursday, winning the first game 10-1 before dropping the second 12-8.
This game was played on Thursday after having been twice postponed by weather.
Thursday’s first game began with the Cochise College administration recognizing its men’s and women’s basketball teams, successful seasons. Jerry Carrillo, head coach of the men and Misty Opat, head coach of the women, were on hand along with Oscar Cluff and Maeva Ngnawo, both recently honored as All-America honorees, to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
In the first game several scouts with radar guns were in attendance to watch sophomore righty Mathias Lacombe from France pitch. Lacombe did not disappoint, throwing a complete seven-inning game, allowing one run, three hits, striking out 15 and walking one. Reports from the game state several of his pitches were clocked in the high 90 mile per hour range.
Cochise grabbed the early lead with a run in the bottom half of the first when Gerardo Hernandez scored on a Eduarny Martinez sacrifice fly.
Western tied the game at 1-1 in the second.
The Apaches broke the game open in the bottom half of the fourth, scoring five runs on three hits, two walks and an error, taking a 6-1 lead. Ruben Villaescusa drove in the first run of the inning on a grounder that was played into an error, allowing Kieran Gaffney to score. Hernandez then followed with an RBI double that scored Makai DeSoto and Joel Lindahl delivered a two-run single that scored Martinez and Hernandez.
After adding a run in the fifth to make the score 7-1, Cochise closed out the game with three runs in the sixth. Lindahl had an RBI double, Meurant a RBI groundout and Dylan Bradford a RBI fielder’s choice that scored Lindahl, making the score 10-1.
Hernandez hit 3-for-4 in this game, scored two runs and had an RBI. Lindahl was 2-for-4 with a run scored and three RBI, Bradford 1-for-4 with two RBIs, Pablo Garcia was 1-for-2 with a run scored and Desoto 1-for-3 with a run scored.
The second game was tied 8-8 going into the top of the ninth when Western scored four runs and then held the Apaches scoreless in the bottom half of the inning to win.
Western struck first this game, scoring a run in the top of the third. Ruben Villaescusa’s two run single in the bottom half of the inning gave the Apaches a 2-1 lead. Arizona Western tied the game in the top of the fourth and then hit a two-run home run to go ahead 4-2.
Meurant’s run off a Desoto single in the bottom half of the inning made the score 4-3. Villaescusa then gave the lead back to the Apaches at 5-4 when his two-run double scored Desoto and Bradford. Hernandez’s triple later in the inning scored Villaescusa, extending Cochise’s lead to 6-4.
The Matadors tied the game in the top of the fifth and then took an 8-6 lead after scoring twice in the top of the eighth. Villaescusa’s two-run double in the bottom half of the inning drove home Desoto and Bradford, tying the game at 8-8.
Western led off the ninth with a solo home run which was later followed by a two-run double.
Cochise used five pitchers beginning with Fernando Barreda, who lasted 4 ⅓ innings before being replaced by Pablo Rojas, who was later relieved by Aldo Figuera, Angel Ortiz and Zak Elvy. They allowed 15 hits, struck out nine and walked four.
The Apaches had 12 hits. Desoto and Villaescusa, Cochise’s eighth and ninth hitters, each hit 3-for-4 with Desoto scoring three runs and having an RBI and Villaescusa scoring one run and having six RBIs. Bradford was 1-for-2 with three runs scored and Hernandez 2-for-5 with an RBI.
Cochise was in Tucson, Tuesday April 18, where it dropped a doubleheader to Pima Community College 8-4 and 13-8.
The Apaches 33-19, overall, 17-17 in conference, have four games left in their regular season and pretty much need to win all to have a shot at the final spot in the upcoming playoffs.
Cochise will be in Yuma against the Matadors and then wrap up the regular season at home Saturday, April 29, against Phoenix’s South Mountain Community College.
Both doubleheaders start at noon.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.