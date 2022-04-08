MESA − The Cochise College Apaches baseball team had been under .500 when playing on the road this season.
On Tuesday Cochise was in Mesa and won two games, its second doubleheader sweep this season. The Apaches are 9-8 playing on an opponent’s field.
Cochise won the first game 3-2 before taking the second by a football score of 24-7.
In the first game, Dylan Bradford’s run off a Leobardo Melendez hit broke a 2-2 tie and gave the Apaches a 3-2 lead.
Cochise struck first with a run in the top of the second when Alan Ochoa’s sacrifice fly scored Damian Garcia.
Mesa took the lead in the bottom half of the third, scoring twice to go ahead 2-1.
Ochoa’s single in the fourth scored Makai DeSoto with the tying run.
Jose Velasquez, Martin Miranda and Marco Ozuna pitched for Cochise allowing six hits, walking four and striking out six.
The Apaches had eight hits. Gerardo Hernandez was 2-for-4, Melendez 2-for-3 and Ochoa, Bradford, DeSoto and Garcia each had one hit with Ochoa having two RBIs and Melendez one.
In Game Two, Cochise used a six-run second to get things going. Aaron Marsh had a two-run double. The Apaches added a run in the third and three in the fourth for a 10-0 lead.
Mesa scored six of its seven runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Cochise responded with a seven run-fifth and a five-run sixth before closing out the game with two runs in the seventh.
Angel Ortiz, Fernando Barreda and Mathias LaCombe pitched for the Apaches, allowing 11 hits while fanning six and walking none.
Cochise had 19 hits and 21 RBIs. Hernandez was 0-for-1 but scored three runs as he was walked three times. Connor Caskenette was 4-for-5 with four runs scored and four RBIs; Marsh was 2-for-4 with three RBIs; Crotte was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored; Bradford was 2-for-3 with four runs scored and an RBI; DeSoto was 3-for-4 with four runs scored and six RBIs; Garcia was 2-for-6 with two runs scored and three RBIs; Melendez was 3-for-5, two runs scored and an RBI; and Ochoa was 2-for-5 with two runs scored.
Cochise, 32-12 overall, 18-8 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference and winners of four straight, will be on the road again Saturday against Eastern Arizona College, last in the conference with an 8-18 record.
The Apaches have a huge doubleheader scheduled for Tuesday, April 12, when league-leading Central Arizona College, ranked No. 1 in the nation, comes to Douglas.
