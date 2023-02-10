DOUGLAS − The Cochise College Apaches baseball team bounced back from a disappointing opening game loss to Utah State University Eastern, a National Junior College Athletic Assocation school in Price, Utah, to win the next three games Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 7-8, at Bo Hall Field.
Cochise won Wednesday’s games 11-2 and 11-1.
In the final game of the series Cochise used a three-run fourth inning to lead 5-0. Christian Olea had a two-run triple that gave the Apaches a 4-0 lead.
Utah State scored its lone run in the top of the fifth.
Eduarny Martinez’s home run to center field in the bottom of the inning gave Cochise a 7-1 lead.
Up 8-1, in the eighth, the Apaches scored three runs for a 11-1 lead.
Angel Ortiz, Samir Rojas and Tyson Noel pitched for Cochise, allowing one run and four hits, striking out seven and walking one.
The Apaches had nine hits. Joel Lindahl was the only multiple hitter for Cochise going 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Olea was 1-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs. Martinez was 1-for-4 with a run scored, a home run and three RBIs.
The first game Wednesday saw Cochise jump out to a 2-0 lead only to see Utah State tie it with two runs in the fourth. The Apaches regained the lead at 4-2 in the bottom half of the inning when Lindahl scored on a Gerardo Hernandez single and Leobardo Melendez scored on a Mathias Meurant single.
In the bottom of the fifth an error by Utah State resulted in four runs for Cochise. According to stats from the game, Mason Wray singled on a hard grounder to left field which led to an error, allowing Jacob Wiltshire, Lindahl, Damian Garcia and Wray to score giving the Apaches an 8-2 lead. Hernandez’s run later that inning made the score 9-2.
Cochise tacked on two more runs in the sixth making the score 11-2.
Alex Figueroa, Eduardo Villareal and Zak Elvy pitched for Cochise, allowinging USUE two runs and three hits, striking out 12 and walking three.
Cochise had 11 hits. Dylan Bradford was 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, Hernandez was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, Meurant was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Lindahl and Wray were each 2-for-3 with Lindahl scoring three runs with an RBI and Wray scoring one run with three RBIs.
The series got off to a rough start as both schools had their coaches tossed from the game in the first three innings.
Utah State scored three runs in the top of the first and added five in the third taking an 8-0 lead.
In the bottom half the third the Apaches rallied for four runs making the score 8-4 but then proceeded to give up three runs in the top of the fourth and again in the top of the seventh.
Game Two Tuesday saw both coaches back in their respective dugouts.
Cochise made up for the first game blunders by scoring twice in the first inning and twice in the second taking a 4-0 lead.
USUE scored two runs in the top of the fourth making the score 4-2.
Cochise led 5-4 going into the bottom of the seventh when the Apaches scored five runs, the big blow a two-run triple by Brett Matson that scored Carlos Vega and Meurant. Matson later scored on a Wiltshire triple.
The Apaches used four pitchers, Ortiz, Fernando Barreda, Mathias LaCombe and Rojas struck out 14, walked two and gave up three runs and four hits.
Cochise had 15 hits. Meurant was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Keiran Gaffney was 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI; Matson was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs and Wiltshire was 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs.
Cochise, 9-2, kicks off conference play Tuesday at home with a doubleheader against Central Arizona College, the defending national champion. The first pitch for the seven-inning game is at noon. The second game, which will be nine innings, will start approximately 30 minutes after the first game is completed.
