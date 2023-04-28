DOUGLAS − For the first time since 2012 there will be no postseason playoffs for the Cochise College Apaches baseball team.
Cochise will wrap up its season Saturday, April 29, hosting the South Mountain Community College Cougars, in second place in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference, in a noon doubleheader at Bo Hall Field in Douglas.
Cochise was officially eliminated from the playoff race when it dropped two games, 5-1 and 8-7, to the Arizona Western College Matadors on Tuesday, April 25, in Yuma.
In the first game Arizona Western used a two-run first and added a run in the third to take a 3-1 lead.
Cochise scored its lone run of the game in the top of the fifth when Eduarny Martinez doubled home Damian Garcia.
Western added two runs in the bottom of the sixth for a 5-1 lead.
Cochise sophomore Marco Ozuna had a complete game performance on the pitcher's mound, going all six innings, allowing five hits, striking out six and walking four.
The Apaches had six hits. Christian Olea hit 2-for-3 and Garcia and Martinez each were 1-for-3 with Garcia scoring a run and Martinez having an RBI. Ruben Villaescusa was 1-for-3 and Gerardo Hernandez was 1-for-4.
In the second game the Apaches lost leads of 6-0 and 7-3 lead when Arizona Western rallied for five runs in the bottom of the ninth to win.
This game was scoreless until the top of the fourth when Olea homered to left field.
Pablo Garcia’s single in the top of the fifth scored Makai Desoto, making the score 2-0.
Cochise added four runs in the top of the eighth, the big hit a two-run double by Olea that scored Martinez and Hernandez, extending the lead to 4-0.
Dylan Bradford added an RBI double later that inning that scored Jacob Whiltshire and DeSoto’s sacrifice fly scored Villaescusa, giving the Apaches a 6-0 lead.
A Cochise error in the bottom of the eighth led to two runs for the Matadors, who later scored again, making the score 6-3.
Hernandez’s run in the top of the ninth extended the Apaches' lead back to four.
A walk followed by an error and a fielder's choice started off the bottom of the ninth for Arizona Western, which tied the game at 7-7 before getting the game-winning run with a two-out RBI single.
Angel Ortiz, Evan Shaw and Samir Rojas all pitched for Cochise, allowing eight hits while striking out 11 and walking four.
Cochise had 11 hits. Bradford, Olea and Desoto each were 2-for-4 with Desoto scoring a run and having an RBI, Olea scored a run and had three RBIs and Bradford an RBI. Hernandez was 2-for-5 with two runs scored. Martinez was 1-for-4 with a run scored, Villaescusa 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI and Garcia 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Cochise falls to 33-21 overall, 17-19 in the ACCAC.
Cochise College athletic officials note that when the Apaches did not make the postseason playoffs in 2012, they advanced to the Junior College World Series in 2013.
