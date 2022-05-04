DOUGLAS — It’s playoff time for the Cochise College baseball team, which will host a playoff series this weekend at Bo Hall Field on the Douglas campus.
Cochise, 41-15 overall, 27-11 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference, has secured the No. 2 seed in the conference and will host third-seeded Arizona Western College from Yuma in a best-of-three Region 1 seminal series that begins Thursday at 2 p.m.
The series will continue Friday at 2 p.m. with Game Two and conclude at noon Saturday if a third game is necessary.
In the other semifinal series, top-seeded and regular-season champion Central Arizona College will host Yavapai in a best-of-three series May 6-8.
The two semifinal series winners will meet May 12-14 for the Region 1 championship and the right to host the district finals May 19.
On Saturday, Cochise closed out the regular season, splitting a doubleheader with South Mountain, losing the first game 8-4 and winning the second 11-9.
In the first game, Gerardo Hernandez hit a lead-off triple for Cochise and later scored on a Connor Caskenette sacrifice fly, giving the Apaches a 1-0 lead.
South Mountain led 5-1 going into the top of the fifth when Dylan Bradford scored for Cochise and Damian Garcia’s two-run home run in the sixth pulled the Apaches within one at 5-4.
Angel Ortiz, Fernando Barreda, Ismael Pontiac, Mathias LaCombe and Martin Miranda pitched for Cochise, giving up 10 hits, striking out eight and walking four.
Hernandez was 2-for-4 with a run scored, Caskenette was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Eduarney Martinez was 1-for-2, Cameron Crotte was 1-for-3 and Garcia was 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs.
Game two began the same as the first with Hernandez belting a leadoff triple, scoring on an error on the play.
Bradford’s run off a Garcia RBI single in the third followed by Alan Ochoa’s run gave Cochise a 3-0 lead.
Garcia’s two-run single in the eighth scored Makai DeSoto and Aaron Marsh, padding the Apaches’ lead to 8-1.
Cochise tacked on three more runs in the top of the ninth when the Cougars stormed back with eight runs on seven hits, a walk and an error, pulling to 11-9 before the inning ended.
Evan Shaw, Jose Velasquez, Marco Ozuna and Treyjan Ozuna pitched for the Apaches, allowing 10 hits while striking out 16 and walking three.
Cochise had 13 hits. Hernandez was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, Martinez wa 1-for-4 with a run score, Marsh was 2-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI, Garcia was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Ochoa was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, Bradford was 1-for-5 with two runs scored, DeSoto was 1-for-5 and two runs scored and Crotte was 1-for-4 with a run scored.
