CHANDLER − The Cochise College Apaches baseball team had its eight-game winning streak snapped Tuesday in a doubleheader split with Chandler-Gilbert Community College.
Cochise was shut out 3-0 in the first game of the doubleheader before winning the second game 14-5.
In 36 games this season the Apaches are 13-0 at home but are 6-7 on the road and 6-4 when playing at a neutral site.
In the first game Tuesday the Apaches were stymied by the pitching of Chandler-Gilbert’s Tally Wright who hurled a four-hit shutout, striking out seven and walking three.
Jose Velasquez and Mathias LaCombe were on the mound for Cochise with Velasquez throwing 5 1/3 innings and LaCombe two-thirds. They allowed seven hits while striking out five and allowing no walks.
A two-run double in the second inning gave Chandler-Gilbert the lead. The Coyotes tacked on another run in the sixth to lead 3-0.
Eduarney Martinez, Cameron Crotte, Aaron Marsh and Leobardo Melendez each had one hit for Cochise.
In the second game, Cochise jumped to a 3-0 lead only to see Chandler-Gilbert tie it by scoring twice in the bottom of the second and once in the bottom of the fourth.
The Apaches used back-to-back-to-back three-run outbursts in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to blow the game wide open, closing out the scoring with two runs in the eighth.
Angel Ortiz, Fernando Barreda, Martin Miranda and Marco Ozuna pitched for Cochise, allowing Chandler-Gilbert nine hits while walking five and striking out nine.
Cochise had 20 hits. Connor Caskenette was 4-for-7 with two RBIs, Gerardo Hernandez was 3-for-6 with two RBIs, Marsh was 5-for-6 with four runs scored and two RBIs, Dylan Bradford was 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored and Joel Lindahl was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
On Saturday, March 19, the Apaches were in Tucson taking on North Dakota teams Bismarck State College and Dickinson State College.
Cochise beat Bismark 3-1 prior to knocking off Dickson State 9-3.
On Friday, March 18, Cochise hosted a club team from the University of Fraser Valley of Abbotsford, British Columbia, and cruised to a 23-1 win.
The Apaches and Dickinson State were tied 3-3 going into the bottom of the fifth inning when Cochise scored three runs taking a 6-3 lead. Austin Gurney led off the inning with a triple and later scored on a Melendez ground out. Alan Ochoa hit a sharp grounder that was mishandled resulting in an error. Ochoa later scored on a Martinez double. Martinez’s run later in the inning on a Makai DeSoto triple gave Cochise a 6-3 lead.
Martin Miranda pitched four innings for Cochise allowing one run and one hit while striking out four. Ismael Pontiac, LaCombe and Pablo Rojas each pitched one inning in relief.
The Apaches had six hits. Gurney was 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI. DeSoto was 1-for-2 with an RBI.
Against Bismarck State, Alan Ochoa’s single in the bottom of the third scored Melendez for a 1-0 lead.
Bismark tied the game in the top of the fourth only to see the Apaches regain the lead at 2-1 in the fourth when Martinez tripled and scored on Crotte’s ground out. Ochoa’s run in the fifth gave Cochise a 3-1 lead.
Treyjen Meza pitched five innings for Cochise, striking out 11 while allowing five hits. Ozuna and Ortiz each threw one inning in relief.
Cochise had six hits. DeSoto and Melendez each were 1-for-2 with Melendez scoring a run. Ochoa was 1-for-1 with a run scored and a RBI. Damian Garcia, Martinez and Marsh each were 1-for-3.
In the game with the University of Fraser Valley, the Apaches scored 23 runs and had 13 hits and 15 bases on balls.
Cochise used five pitchers, Evan Shaw getting the most work going 3 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and striking out seven. Velasquez threw two innings in relief and Pontiac, LaCombe and Rojas one inning each. The pitchers struck out 18 and walked four.
Caskenette was 4-for-6, scored two runs and had three RBIs; Martinez was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs; Marsh was 2-for-4 with five runs scored and three RBIs; Crotte was 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI; and Gurney was 1-for-4 two runs scored and two RBIs.
Cochise, 25-11 overall, 11-7 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference, hosts Scottsdale Community College on Saturday for a noon doubleheader.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.