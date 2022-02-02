TUCSON − The Cochise College Apache baseball team kicked off its season last week, winning three of four games.
In the first game of the season, the Apaches mercy-ruled Colorado Northwestern Community College 16-2 in five innings before downing El Paso Community College 8-3 later that same afternoon.
On Saturday Cochise, defeated Lamar Community College 16-1 before dropping the final game of the tournament to New Mexico Junior College 7-3.
Against New Mexico JC, the teams were tied 1-1 going into the top of the fourth when New Mexico scored a run and scored two more runs in the fifth and sixth innings, taking a 6-1 lead.
Cochise scored twice in the bottom half of the sixth, making the score 6-3.
The Apaches had eight hits. Eduarney Martinez was 2-for-2, Connor Caskenette was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Austin Gurney 1-for-2.
Cochise used four pitchers. Ismael Pontiac started and went 2 1/3 innings. He was followed by Mathias LaCombe, Martin Miranda and Angel Ortiz. The four hurlers surrendered seven runs and 10 hits to New Mexico, striking out eight and walking five.
In the earlier game Saturday, Cochise blew it open in the first inning, taking a 7-0 lead. After surrendering a run to Lamar in the top of the third, the Apaches countered with six runs in the bottom half of the inning, followed by three more in the fourth.
Cochise had eight hits. Leobardo Martinez hit 2-for-3, Joel Lindahl was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Damian Garcia 1-for-2 with two RBI’s and Gerardo Hernandez 0-for-4 with three RBI’s.
Pitchers Marco Ozuna and Miranda combined to allow Lamar one run and five hits. They fanned nine and walked one.
In the season opener with Colorado Northwestern, the Apaches scored twice in the first inning and once in the second, taking a 3-0 lead. The Apaches tacked on five more runs in the third and then closed out with an eight-run fourth, taking a 16-0 lead.
Colorado Northwestern scored both of its runs in the top of the fifth.
Makai DeSoto hit 3-for-4 for Cochise this game and had five RBIs as the Apaches pounded out 14 hits. Dylan Bradford, Lindahl and Connor Caskenette each were 2-for-3 with Caskenette having three RBIs, and Lindhal had two.
Fernando Barreda began the game on the mound for the Apaches and threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing one run and no hits while fanning nine and walking two. Martin Miranda threw two-thirds of an inning in relief and gave up one run and three hits.
In the afternoon game with El Paso, the score was tied 3-3 going into the bottom of the third when Cochise tacked on three runs, taking a 6-3 lead. The Apaches added two more in the sixth, padding their lead to 8-3.
Cochise had seven hits. DeSoto was 3-for-3 and had a pair of RBIs. Caskenette was 1-for-2.
Treyjan Meza pitched for the Apaches and went five innings. He gave up three runs, five hits, struck out 12 and walked two.
Angel Ortiz threw two innings in relief and allowed no runs and one hit while fanning four.
Cochise, 3-1, will be in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend for a four-game series with the College of Southern Idaho, which begins Thursday and ends Saturday.
