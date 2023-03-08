The Cochise College Apaches baseball team continues to look for its first Arizona Community College Athletic Conference win of the season after dropping its third straight doubleheader Saturday, losing to 16th-ranked South Mountain Community College 9-1 and 10-7 in Phoenix.
In the first game Cochise scored its lone run in the top of the third inning when Gerardo Hernandez tripled and later scored on an error, tying the game at 1-1.
South Mountain regained the lead by scoring twice in the bottom of the third before adding another run in the fourth. The Cougars blew the game open with a five-run explosion in the sixth.
Alex Figueroa, Fernando Barreda and Samir Rojas pitched for Cochise, allowing nine runs and eight hits, striking out nine and walking seven.
The Apaches had just four hits. Eduarney Martinez was 1-for-2, Mason Wray was 1-for-2; and Hernandez and Dylan Bradford each were 1-for-3.
In the second game Cochise scored three runs in the top of the first inning but gave up five in the bottom half of first followed by one in the second and three in the third.
Martinez hit a solo home run putting the Apaches on the board quickly. Ruben Villaescusa singled, scoring Mathias Meurant, and Wray’s double scored Damian Garcia, who had singled earlier.
Down 10-4 going into the top of the fourth the Apaches attempted to battle back, scoring three runs, but a double play ended any threat.
Angel Ortiz, Mathias LaCombe, Marco Ozuna and Zak Elvy all pitched for Cochise, allowing 10 runs, 12 hits, striking out nine and walking four.
Cochise had 12 hits this game. Martinez was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Meurant was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Villaescusa was 2-for-5 with an RBI, Wray was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and Garcia was 1-for-2 with a run scored.
Cochise, 13-8 overall, 0-6 in conference, hosted Glendale on Tuesday at the Cochise College Douglas campus and will be at Phoenix Gateway Community College Saturday, March 11, for a doubleheader.
