The Cochise College Apaches baseball team continues to look for its first Arizona Community College Athletic Conference win of the season after dropping its third straight doubleheader Saturday, losing to 16th-ranked South Mountain Community College 9-1 and 10-7 in Phoenix.

In the first game Cochise scored its lone run in the top of the third inning when Gerardo Hernandez tripled and later scored on an error, tying the game at 1-1.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments