Cochise basketball kicks off season Friday night

DOUGLAS − Cochise College’s men’s basketball team kicks off its season Friday, Nov. 4 when the Apaches, who are ranked 20th in the National Junior College Athletic Association preseason basketball poll, hosts Community Christian College out of Redlands, Calif.
Tipoff for Friday’s non-league game is 7 p.m. inside Cochise Stronghold. These same teams will play again on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Following this two-game series the Apaches will be off until Nov. 18-20 when they travel to Odessa Community College in Odessa, Tex. for a tournament where they will play Midland Community College, New Mexico Junior College and host Odessa College.
Cochise returns Stephen "Tank" Byard and Oscar Cluff who recently committed to play NCAA Division I basketball next year, as well as Tyrese Watson who also played a key role in the success of last year's ACCAC 4-peat team.
The Cochise women also kick off their basketball season this weekend with a pair of games Nov. 4-5 in Odessa where the Apaches will play New Mexico’s Junior College on Nov. 4 and Odessa College on Nov. 5.
Nov. 10-12 the Cochise women will be in Thatcher where they will face Snow College, Eastern Wyoming College and Community Christian College.
Misty Opat begins her third season at Cochise College as head coach of the women. She is assisted for the second straight season by Monique Whaley-Briggs.
Nov. 22 will be the conference home opener for both the Cochise men and women. Due to the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference reconfiguration, the men will play at 5:30 p.m. this season during the week and the women at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday games will begin at 2 p.m. for the men and 4 p.m. for the women.
There is no admission charge to get into any of the Cochise home basketball games.
