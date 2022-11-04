Cochise basketball kicks off season Friday night

Jerry Carrillo, head coach of the Cochise College Apaches, demonstrates to his team how he'd like a drill executed in practice earlier this week inside Cochise Stronghold on the Douglas Campus.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS − Cochise College’s men’s basketball team kicks off its season Friday, Nov. 4 when the Apaches, who are ranked 20th in the National Junior College Athletic Association preseason basketball poll, hosts Community Christian College out of Redlands, Calif.

Tipoff for Friday’s non-league game is 7 p.m. inside Cochise Stronghold. These same teams will play again on Saturday at 4 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments