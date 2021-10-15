DOUGLAS — New and returning players for the Cochise College men’s basketball team say they are eager to build on the success the Apaches had last year and are hoping that success will carry over to this year.
Stephen “Tank” Byard, who received All-America honors and was the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference Player of the Year, while averaging 19 points and six rebounds, admits last season was tough dealing with COVID-19 quarantines.
“It was challenging starting so late but once we got going things pretty much clicked for us,” he said.
“We are very proud of Tank as he had a breakout year last season,” Apaches coach Jerry Carrillo said.
Coming from New Jersey, the west was a big culture change for Byard.
“The people and the area were definitely the biggest changes for me,” Byard said. “I am so used to the inner-city where everything is in one place.”
Sophomore point guard Jalun Trent also returns. He was named first team all-ACCAC and first team all-Region I.
“I picked Cochise because they have a wonderful culture and I like the atmosphere,” Trent said.
Coming from Baltimore, Trent gives Cochise another East Coast hooper.
Trent cites NBA point guards Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving as two players he studies the most.
“I am a big fan of their shooting and ball handling skills,” Trent said. “Both have the ability to get to wherever they want on the floor whenever they want.”
Trent led the ACCAC in assists with more than seven per game.
The Apaches went international to land Oscar Cluff, a 6-foot-10 freshman from Queensland, Australia, who made a 30-hour journey to Douglas.
“I had to catch three separate flights, that took about 24 hours, then six hours sitting in the airport,” he said. “Queensland is 17 hours ahead of Arizona time, so it is already tomorrow there.”
When asked how he became aware of Cochise College in Douglas, Cluff said, “I played with a few people that attended Cochise (College) and heard a lot of good things about the school.”
Cochise also welcomes Jojo Featherston, a freshman guard from Buena High School in Sierra Vista.
“It is much more affordable for me to stay local rather than going out of state, especially as a walk-on,” Featherston sai.
Featherston is setting his standards high.
“I expect us to compete for and win the division, then compete for the NJCAA title in Hutchinson, Kansas,” he said.
“We have some really good guys back from last year’s championship team and we have some talented newcomers,” Carillo said. “Getting the newcomers to buy in and gel will be key to our success.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.