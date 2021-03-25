THATCHER — The Cochise College Apaches overcame a 10-point halftime deficit with a strong showing to defeat the Eastern Arizona Gila Monsters 83-74 in front of a noisy yet “socially distanced” crowd on the campus of Eastern Arizona College Tuesday.
The win gives Cochise a 4-0 season sweep over the Gila Monsters.
According to coach Jerry Carrillo, Cochise trailed 41-31 at intermission, but used strong bench play to overcome the Gila Monsters in the second half, outscoring the Monsters 52-33.
Kalep Crane, Johnny Garcia and Donte Dupriest combined for 47 points off the bench to bolster the Apache attack. Crane led the Apaches with 18 points while Garcia and Dupriest added 17 and 12 points respectively. Dupriest also pulled down eight rebounds, while Patrick Samoura had 10 rebounds for another double-digit night on the glass. Carrillo said Kyle Moor had a solid night, scoring 13 points and pulling down eight rebounds for the Apaches.
“That was a terrific team win on the road,” Carrillo said. “Our guys really battled back in the second half. To beat a conference foe four times in one season is a feat in itself. Adding a two-week COVID pause to the mix is even a greater challenge.
"I cannot say enough about the effort and production from our bench as Kalep, Johnny and Donte all had productive nights to help us win. This is a very good group of guys to coach. ”
The win helps Cochise maintain its lead in the ACCAC standings with a 7-1 conference record, 8-2 overall.
