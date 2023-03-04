The Cochise College Apaches are headed back to the Region 1 finals where they will face the Arizona Western College Matadors of Yuma for the third consecutive year.

Cochise and Western each won their respective Region 1 semifinal games Saturday night setting up Monday’s championship showdown which will take place at 7 p.m. inside Cochise Stronghold on the Cochise College Douglas Campus.

