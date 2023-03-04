The Cochise College Apaches are headed back to the Region 1 finals where they will face the Arizona Western College Matadors of Yuma for the third consecutive year.
Cochise and Western each won their respective Region 1 semifinal games Saturday night setting up Monday’s championship showdown which will take place at 7 p.m. inside Cochise Stronghold on the Cochise College Douglas Campus.
Arizona Western beat Eastern Arizona College of Thatcher 90-82 Saturday while the Apaches, who have won 27 straight games and currently have the nation’s longest winning streak in junior college basketball thanks to the College of Southern Idaho having its 29-game winning streak snapped by Snow College of Utah, had to overcome a sluggish shooting performance plus rally from a 12-point second half deficit before beating the Mesa Community College Thunderbirds 80-73 in double overtime.
Cochise struggled offensively from the start against Mesa scoring just four points the first five minutes of the game and trailing 14-10 at the midway point of the first half.
Sophomore Oscar Cluff sank back-to-back baskets giving Cochise a 25-19 lead but the Thunderbirds responded with a 12-4 run taking a 31-29 lead at the half.
Cochise trailed Mesa 62-50 with five minutes remaining in the game only to rally and tie the game at 64-64 sending it into overtime.
Mesa and Cochise traded baskets in the first OT, and each had last second shot attempts that would not fall as the score remained tied at 71-71 forcing a second overtime.
Mesa took a brief 73-71 lead only to see Cluff respond with back-to-back baskets giving Cochise a 75-73 lead. Seconds later Jordan Hernandez’s pair put the Apaches up 77-73 and Riley Parker’s two free-throws with 30 seconds remaining gave Cochise a 79-73 lead.
Cluff led all scorers with 26 points Saturday; Parker followed with 19, Hernandez and Tyreese Watson each chipped in nine.
Fans attending Monday’s game need to be advised an admission fee of $5 for adults and $3 for students is being charged. Cochise College students who have a valid student ID will be admitted free.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.