Cochise captures at least a share of another ACCAC regular season title

DOUGLAS — After losing to Arizona Western several weeks ago in Douglas, the Cochise College Apaches have been sitting back waiting to see if the Matadors would stumble and if so, if would they be able jump in the Ariozna Community College Athletic Conference standings.
The Matadors did stumble Saturday, getting upset by Chandler-Gilbert Community College 62-59, snapping AWC’s 16-game winning streak and putting it a half game back of Cochise with one game remaining.
After hearing about the upset in Chandler, the Apaches proceeded to go out and rip the Pima College Aztecs 118-87 at the Cochise College gym, giving Cochise at least a share of the ACCAC regular season title with Arizona Western College.
AWC hosted Central on Tuesday and needed to win to share the conference championship with Cochise. A loss and Cochise would be regular season champs outright, and Western would finish in second place. Results of the AWC-CAC game were not available at press time.
Tied 10-10 against Pima, the Apaches began to take control of the game. Roman Garcia’s 3-pointer gave Cochise a 20-14 lead at the midway point of the first half. Five minutes later Jalun Trent sank a 3 as Cochise padded its lead to 33-23.
Baskets by Jorden Clark and Jay Rodgers increased the lead to 14 at 37-23 as Cochise went on to lead 50-35 at the half.
Pima began the second half with a 6-0 run, pulling within nine at 50-41, but Cochise put a quick halt to that with a 13-2 run, taking a 63-45 lead. At one point in the second half, the Apaches had a 32-point lead.
Cochise was led in scoring by Rodgers, who finished with a game-high 27 points. Trent added 20 points and almost had a triple-double, adding nine rebounds and nine assists on a night that honored his career at Cochise College. Stephen “Tank” Byard chipped in 15 points and 10 rebounds for another double-double outing. Jonathan Garcia added 15 points off the bench.
“I am so proud of our guys for coming out with great defensive energy from the start,” Apaches coach Jerry Carrillo said. “Our guys really played hard on the defensive end of the floor from the tip-off. Coach (Jason) Hopkins did a very good job with the Pima CC scouting report, and our guys responded. To finish the regular season 27-3 and garner at least a share of another ACCAC title is a huge credit to our guys and their season-long efforts.”
“Our coaching staff really locked us in, and we made the proper adjustments to go out and clinch the championship,” Trent said. “Now we need to really focus for a postseason run.”
Cochise (27-3, 18-2) has a playoff game Saturday at the Cochise College Douglas Campus against an yet-to-be-determined opponent. Because this is a Region 1 playoff game, there will be an admission fee of $5 for adults, $3 for students.
