Cochise Apaches roll to ninth straight win

Cochise College's Stephen 'Tank' Byard slams home two points Wednesday against Chandler-Gilbert Community College. 

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS — The Cochise College Apaches chalked up their ninth straight win and remained unbeaten in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference following a 100-84 victory over the Chandler-Gilbert Community College Coyotes Wednesday in Cochise Stronghold.

Cochise had four players score in double figures. Oscar Cluff, Cochise’s big man from Australia, recorded another double-double, pouring in 25 points while grabbing 18 rebounds. At one point in the first half, he had back-to-back dunks that came after he opened the game with a dunk, giving Cochise the early lead.

Newcomer Jay Rodgers pumped in 25 points with four 3-point field goals. Stephen Byard contributed 13 and Jonarthan Garcia had 11.

Cochise jumped to a 6-0 lead, Cochise held Chandler-Gilbert scoreless the first 3½ minutes.

One of Cluff’s dunks gave Cochise a 12-3 lead and Jalun Trent’s pair made the score 15-5 in favor of the Apaches.

Cochise padded its lead to 25-12 and 31-17 at the midway point of the first half.

The Coyotes then found their shot from beyond the arc, sinking four consecutive 3-pointers tp pull within two, 37-35.

Chandler-Gilbert tied the game at 39-39, but Cluff’s two free throws in the closing seconds helped the Apaches to a 51-43 lead at halftime.

Chandler-Gilbert cut the lead to four, 56-52, in the second half. Cochise countered with an offensive surge for a 65-56 lead.

The Coyotes whittled that lead to 70-65, the Apaches surged back to a 10-point lead and went up 99-79 with two minutes remaining.

“We challenged our guys at halftime to defend with better integrity as our field goal percentage defense was poor in the first half,” Apaches coach Jerry Carrillo said. “Our guys responded as we held them to 37% from the floor in the second half. We really wore them down in the last eight minutes of the game. But Chandler-Gilbert was very tough as they really defended with great physicality, and it bothered us at times.”

“Coach really wanted us to work hard on the defensive end in the second half, and we really took pride in getting stops,” Trent said. “It led to many transition baskets in the last 10 minutes of the game.”

Up next for Cochise, 17-1 overall, 8-0 in the ACCAC , is a road trip Saturday for a 4 p.m. game with the Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters in Thatcher. Eastern, 8-8 overall, 2-6 in conference, defeated Mesa Community College 72-53 Wednesday.

