DOUGLAS — Cochise College’s baseball team kicked off its season on its new synthetic turf field Friday at Bo Hall Field getting a doubleheader sweep over the Colorado Northwestern College Spartans.
The Apaches won the first game 4-1 before taking the second game 5-1.
Hall was on hand for the first game and remarked how nice the new field looks.
Two more games between Cochise and Colorado Northwestern College were played on Saturday. Results from those games will be in the Feb. 1 Herald/Review’s county edition.
In the first game Friday sophomore outfielder Eduarney Martinez scored the Apaches first run of the season singling with two outs and then scoring on a Makai DeSoto RBI double.
Colorado Northwestern tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the second when Douglas native Jesus Valencia, who grew up in Douglas, played Little League in Douglas and then moved to Mesa where he graduated from Westwood High School, hit into a ground out that scored a run for the Spartans.
Cochise regained the lead at 2-1 in the bottom of the second when sophomore Dylan Bradford scored on a Gerardo Hernandez sacrifice fly to left field. Runs by Bradford and Leobardo Melendez in the fourth gave the Apaches a 4-1 lead.
Alex Figueroa, Evan Shaw and Mathias Lacombe all pitched for Cochise in game one combing to allow CNC one run off one hit, striking out seven and walking three.
Cochise had eight hits this game. DeSoto was 2-for-2 with an RBI; Christian Olea 2-for-3; Bradford 2-for-3 with two runs scored; Martinez 1-for-3 with a run scored and Hernandez 1-for-3 with 2 RBIs.
In the second game Bradford’s run off a Kieran Gaffney ground out in the bottom half of the second gave Cochise a 1-0 lead.
Cochise added two more runs in the third, the first being Hernandez who scored when Martinez tripled. Martinez then scored on a Mathias Meurant single increasing the Apaches lead to 3-0.
Carlos Vega and Melendez each scored in the fourth giving Cochise a 5-0 lead.
CNC scored its lone run in the top of the fifth making the score 5-1.
Fernando Barreda and Samir Rojas combined to pitch the seven innings for Cochise allowing the Spartans one run off four hits. They struck out five and walked two.
Cochise had seven hits this game. Vega was 2-for-3 with a run scored; Meurant 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs; Martinez 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
