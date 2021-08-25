If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Cochise College Apache soccer team kicked off its season Saturday, beating the College of Southern Nevada 1-0 in Las Vegas.
Maria Azarias’ unassisted goal just more than three minutes into the second half gave Cochise a 1-0 lead and eventually the win.
CSN topped Cochise 10-6 in shots-on-goal. Apaches goalie Victoria Maxwell — a Tombstone High School standout making her collegiate debut — was up to the challenge. She did not allow a shot to get by her while recording six saves.
“This was the second match of the weekend for us,” Cochise College coach Bobby Peters said after the match.
“We played just the day before in a scrimmage. We came out and battled for 90 minutes and didn’t have a lot of breaks go our way. Our lone goal came from good pressure that resulted in a turnover around 35 yards out. Majhu saw the keeper out and placed it in. We had numerous solid chances, but couldn’t find the back of the net.”
The coach said he was impressed with Maxwell’s performance in the goalie box. Byrnn Lumpkin of Bisbee, who was also making her collegiate debut, played all 90 minutes Saturday.
Cochise kicks off Arizona Community College Athletic Conference play Saturday with a 9 a.m. road match at Phoenix South Mountain.
Apaches coming to Sierra Vista
Peters announced Cochise College soccer will be playing four matches in Sierra Vista this season.
The matches will take place at Cyr Center Park. The first will take place Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m. when Cochise hosts Gateway Community College.
The Apaches will host Phoenix College on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Cyr Park.
Peters — who has players from Buena, Bisbee, Tombstone, Douglas, Nogales and Rio Rico this year — is doing this so fans who normally don’t get the chance to see the Apaches play on their home field at the Cochise College Douglas Campus can attend the matches in Sierra Vista.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.