DOUGLAS — Jeff Falkner a Gardena, California, native, has been hired as the new athletic director at Cochise College.
He replaces Guy Meyer, who left Cochise in August to become an associate athletic director at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado.
The Cochise College Governing Board approved Falkner’s hiring at its Oct. 11 meeting.
Falkner will be paid $84,004 for the full-time 12-month position. He will begin his tenure at Cochise College Oct. 24.
According to the Cochise College athletic website, Faulker comes to Arizona after spending five years as the athletic director at California State-Dominguez Hills from 2015 to 2020. Before CSUDH, Falkner spent one year at New Mexico Highlands University as athletic director, which followed a four-year stint at Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa, in a similar role.
During his previous athletic director roles, Falkner was responsible for overseeing the athletics department budgets, student-athlete eligibility and compliance, and was credited for nearly tripling New Mexico Highlands’ corporate sponsor partnerships. He also served on the board of governors for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, developing and creating the Rocky Mountain Sports Network, and created year-end student-athlete evaluations to provide program feedback.
Falkner was a member of the Hall of Fame committee for New Mexico Highlands.
Aside from fiscal success, Falkner has developed strong academic results at his previous schools. Under his leadership at Graceland University, there were 97 Academic All-American honors, along with maintaining an athletic department combined GPA of 3.0 or better. Graceland boasted 144 All-Conference honors, 17 All-American honors and 24 appearances by various programs in the NAIA national championships.
Prior to becoming a collegiate athletic administrator, Falkner spent time as the head baseball coach at Brescia University in Owensboro, Kentucky, where he finished with a record of 46-17 and managed to reach the 2009 NAIA aational tournament in four seasons at the helm.
