Cochise College sophomore Laynee Rae Gregersen won Sunday’s short go of the goat tying event with a time of 8.3 seconds and finished second in the average with a time of 17.5 seconds on two goats.
Cochise College cowboy Gavin Hershberger carries in the U.S. flag during Sunday's grand entry, kicking off the Cochise College Rodeo.
DOUGLAS − The growing pains are continuing, but the performances are getting better as the Cochise College men’s and women’srodeo team had just one placer at the Cochise College Rodeo that was held Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25, at the Cochise County Fair.
Sophomore Laynee Rae Gregersen won Sunday’s short go of the goat tying event with a time of 8.3 seconds and finished second in the average with a time of 17.5 seconds on two goats, giving the Apaches men and women their lone points of the rodeo.
Central Arizona College won the men’s rodeo followed by New Mexico State University and Navajo Technical College of Crownpoint, New Mexico.
In the women’s rodeo, New Mexico State was first, CAC second and Dine College third.
Cochise College’s Taylar Smith placed seventh on Saturday in the long go-round of the breakaway roping but didn’t get a clean catch in Sunday’s short go-round, resulting in a “no time,” forcing her out of the average.
According to Cochise coach Lynn Smith, legal catches include over calf’s head and tight around the neck.
“Taylar’s calf stepped a front leg through the loop to be deemed an illegal catch,” Smith said. “We had some good points. I was happy for Laynee because those are the runs she’s been making in practice and to see her do it in the rodeo and get some confidence off that was exciting.”
Smith said the rest of the girls were right on the cusp of making it back to the short round on Sunday but came up short.
“From the first weekend it’s an improvement,” she said. “I think they’re going to hit their stride by the third rodeo (in Tucumcari, New Mexico, Oct 7-8.).”
The men’s team of Gavin Hershberger, Colby Smith and Lucas Segovia struggled, but Smith expects them to have a good season.
Smith said Saturday’s crowd was amazing and Sunday’s crowd was somewhat smaller, but everyone still enjoyed the rodeo and performing in front of the fans.
“We even had fans in the stands for slack and they were excited, which was really neat,” she said. “We really appreciate it when the crowd comes to watch the rodeo. The crowd was awesome, the weather was awesome. It’s always fun to be at the hometown rodeo.”
