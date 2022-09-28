DOUGLAS − The growing pains are continuing, but the performances are getting better as the Cochise College men’s and women’srodeo team had just one placer at the Cochise College Rodeo that was held Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25, at the Cochise County Fair.

Sophomore Laynee Rae Gregersen won Sunday’s short go of the goat tying event with a time of 8.3 seconds and finished second in the average with a time of 17.5 seconds on two goats, giving the Apaches men and women their lone points of the rodeo.

