Teams from all over the Grand Canyon Region, which encompasses Arizona and New Mexico, are in Sierra Vista this weekend for the Cochise College rodeo at Wren Arena on Fort Huachuca.
Day one of the rodeo, which also included slack, took place on Saturday. The top 10 in each event return Sunday and the winners will be announced.
Results from Saturday’s opening day were not available at press time.
Going into the rodeo the Cochise women were ranked third in the Grand Canyon Region behind New Mexico State University and Central Arizona College.
The Cochise men were in fifth place behind Central Arizona College, New Mexico State University, Mesalands Community College of Tucumcari, New Mexico and Navajo Technical College of Crown Point, New Mexico.
Cochise College’s Molly Rotenberger, Laynee Gregersen and Macie Fowlie were third, fourth and fifth in the region in goat tying.
Cochise College has produced the last two national champion in the event.
Prior to Sunday’s rodeo a Cowboy Church will take place at 10 a.m. followed by an exceptional rodeo at 10:30 a.m. The afternoon performance will begin at 1 p.m.
The event is open to the public. Active-duty military and children 6 and younger will be admitted free. Tickets are $10 at the gate.
The rodeo is sponsored by Cochise College, the Sierra Vista Riding Club and FMWR.
