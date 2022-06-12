Purchase Access

DOUGLAS − The Cochise College women’s rodeo team is in Casper, Wyoming, this week competing in the College National Finals Rodeo.

Last year the CC Apaches women finished third in the nation and Jill Donelly won the national championship in goat tying and the women’s all-around.

Donnelly graduated but the remaining team members who competed last year as back one more time.

Cochise College rodeo coach Lynn Smith is reporting Maddee Doerr will be competing in goat tying; Catherine Clayton, breakaway roping; Chenoa VandeStouwe, goat tying and breakaway roping; and Jessi Jane Portenier, goat tying.

“We are a fairly veteran team, all girls have competed here before except Jessi,” Smith said. “Maddee is always solid in the goat tying here and Catherine had a great final last year and should have a lot of confidence roping this year. Chenoa and Jessi are both confident competitors naturally, so they won’t be overwhelmed in this setting.

“All four girls have the ability and talent to come away from here as a national champion. It’ll just come down to staying focused and taking one run at a time. You can’t play it safe or compete trying not to lose. The competition will be tough, especially in the goat tying, but I think that helps keep the focus to one run at a time.”

The first round of competition begins on Tuesday with the top 10 advancing in each event to the national championship round on Saturday.



