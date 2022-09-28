Cochise College’s 2 national champions make appearance at rodeo

Maddee Doerr, left, and Jill Donnelly sign autographs Saturday prior to the Cochise College Rodeo at the Cochise County Fair.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS − Maddee Doerr and Jill Donelly, Cochise College’s past two national champion goat tyers, made an appearance Saturday at the Cochise County Fair prior to being recognized that evening during the grand entry prior to the Cochise College rodeo.

Doerr won the national championship this summer, Donnelly in 2021. Both cowgirls have left Cochise College and are now doing other things with their life.

