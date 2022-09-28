Cochise College’s 2 national champions make appearance at rodeo

DOUGLAS − Maddee Doerr and Jill Donelly, Cochise College’s past two national champion goat tyers, made an appearance Saturday at the Cochise County Fair prior to being recognized that evening during the grand entry prior to the Cochise College rodeo.
Doerr won the national championship this summer, Donnelly in 2021. Both cowgirls have left Cochise College and are now doing other things with their life.
“I’ve been doing some amateur rodeos in South Dakota and Nebraska, now I’m working for Jill’s family helping out with their harvesting,” Doerr said.
Doerr said it has sunk in that she’s a national champion.
“I haven’t got my saddle yet,” she said. “As soon as that comes it will really hit. Mentally I feel I’m in a better place after having worked so hard to get that championship. Now I’m pretty much just tying goats for fun, nothing is forced.”
Donnelly has her national championship saddle and is back in Arizona working a couple of jobs in the Phoenix area.
“Honestly, I’ve taken a little break from rodeo,” she said. “I’ve done some jackpot events.”
One of Donnelly’s jobs is a substitute teacher at an elementary school. She said the students she teaches do not know she’s a national champion and more than likely haven’t even seen or been on a horse.
“Life has been good,” Donnelly said. “I’ve been taking advantage of some opportunities. It’s been fun seeing what there is out there. It’s been nice stepping away a little bit and seeing what I want to do with (my) life.”
Donnelly and Doerr are best friends and have always supported each other.
Doerr said she felt no pressure following Donnelly’s national championship.
“I did my best and pretty much left it in God’s hands,” she said. “If it was meant to be then great and if it wasn’t it wasn’t.”
Both cowgirls said that although they are no longer on the Cochise College rodeo team, the friendships they’ve made with coaches Rick and Lynn Smith as well as their teammates are something they will forever cherish.
“I always loved performing here at the fair,” Donelly said. “The energy and support here is so amazing. The stands are always full. It’s a super fun atmosphere. It’s fun to come back and visit. With the exception of the CNFR (College National Finals Rodeo) this is one of the largest crowds we compete in front of every year.”
“Coming here is like coming back to visit family,” Doerr said. “I spent five years here. I miss it at times but right now I’m in a good spot. I came here and did what I set out to do. I miss the people more than anything else.”
Both admit that wherever they are they are always keeping track of what the Cochise College rodeo team is doing and wishing them nothing but the best.
