Cochise College’s Azarias repeats as Player of the Year

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
DOUGLAS — For the third consecutive year, Cochise College’s Maria Azarias has been honored as the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference women’s soccer player of the year.
Last year, which was considered a COVID year allowing athletes to keep that year of eligibility, Azarias, better known around the Douglas campus as Majhu, shared the honor with Kiana Miyazato of Phoenix College. In 2019 she was the ACCAC Player of the Year as a freshman and helped lead the women’s soccer program to its first conference title in school history.
Azarias, a midfielder for the Apaches from Santa Catarina, Brazil, started 15 of Cochise’s 16 games this year. She scored 13 goals, had eight assists and accounted for 34 points. Her shot on goal percentage was .762, which was up from last year’s .581.
Azarias also landed All-ACCAC first team honors and was the only Apache to receive that recognition. No one from Cochise was awarded second team honors. Daniela Gomez was the lone Apache to receive an honorable mention honor.
“This is very exciting for all of us,” Bobby Peters, her coach at Cochise said. “I could not be happier for her. This is something that is incredibly hard to do once, let alone twice and its almost impossible to do it three times.
“I’m so happy for her and all the work she put in with injuries and everything else she put in while here at Cochise. She has put in a lot of hard work and has helped us raise the level of this program.”
The coach said for the past three seasons Azarias has shown that she is the top player in the conference.
“She is super happy with her time at Cochise,” Peters said. “We’re looking for her next step and to see where she goes but to leave us as a three time conference player of the year is extremely hard to do. But she was able to do it and as her coach, I couldn’t be happier. I expect off that three-peat she will also be a three time All-American.”
Cochise ended its season Saturday, beating Paradise Valley and just missing out on qualifying for the Region 1 playoffs.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.