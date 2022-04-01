Cochise College’s Jay Rodgers named 2021-22 NJCAA All American

DOUGLAS — Cochise College’s Jay Rodgers was named to the 2021-22 National Junior College Athletic Association All-American Team announced Thursday.
The freshman guard, who also earned first team All-Arizona Community College Athletic Conference honors as well as first team All NJCAA Region I honors, was named honorable mention All-American.
According to Cochise coach Jerry Carrillo, this is the eighth consecutive year Cochise has had one of its players land All-American honors.
Rodgers, a transfer from the University of New Orleans, helped lead the Apaches to a 29-4 record and their fourth straight ACCAC title as well as their second straight NJCAA Region I championship.
“It’s truly a blessing to be named an All-American,” Rodgers said in an email. “I have put in a lot of hard work, and I appreciate the recognition. In my basketball development, I trusted coach Carrillo and his plan for me, that’s why I chose to come to Cochise. I couldn’t have won this award without my teammates and coaching staff.
“Although we fell short of our goal to make it to the national tournament, we had a great year, winning the conference and region championships. Coach always let me know if we work hard and stay focused, everything else will take care of itself. I will take that with me for the rest of my life. I had a great time while playing at Cochise and I understand and appreciate why coach has been so successful.”
“We are really proud of Jay as he had a great year for us after transferring in from New Orleans,” Carrillo said. “To Jay’s credit, he really kept improving as the season wore on and was an offensive dynamo for us this season. He was a shotmaker.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.