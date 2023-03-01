Cochise College’s Jerry Carrillo to be inducted into NJCAA Hall of Fame

Cochise College's Jerry Carrillo, left, talking strategy with assistant coaches David Matthews and Jason Hopkins, will be inducted into the NJCAA Hall of Fame later this year.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

The National Junior College Athletic Association officially announced its 2023 Hall of Fame inductees on Monday, Feb. 27.

One of the inductees is Cochise College men’s basketball coach Jerry Carrillo. Joining him will be Scott Schumacher, head basketball coach at Blinn College in Brenham, Texas; Herbert Jones, a student-athlete from Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas, and Jerry Mullen, a sports contributor with Mullen Sports Enterprises, a junior college scouting service.

