Cochise College’s Jerry Carrillo to be inducted into NJCAA Hall of Fame

The National Junior College Athletic Association officially announced its 2023 Hall of Fame inductees on Monday, Feb. 27.
One of the inductees is Cochise College men’s basketball coach Jerry Carrillo. Joining him will be Scott Schumacher, head basketball coach at Blinn College in Brenham, Texas; Herbert Jones, a student-athlete from Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas, and Jerry Mullen, a sports contributor with Mullen Sports Enterprises, a junior college scouting service.
Carrillo is in his 29th year at Cochise College. Under Carrillo’s leadership, Cochise has amassed 627 wins, the record for most wins by a head coach at Cochise College. Carrillo has led the Apaches to 25 consecutive Region 1 playoff appearances, including the Region 1 Championship in 2000, 2001, 2011, 2015 and 2016.
His team just won its fifth consecutive Arizona Community College Athletic Conference regular season championship and will play Saturday, March 4, in the Region 1 semifinals.
Carrillo was named the ACCAC/Region 1 Coach of the Year in 2005-06. He was chosen by the NJCAA Men’s Basketball Coaches Association to coach the National JUCO team in 2004 and was selected as the floor coach by USA basketball for the 2011 USA Men’s U19 team.
Carrillo has sent well more than 100 student-athletes to four-year universities since being at Cochise. Prior to Cochise, he was an assistant coach at Cal-State Northridge University for two years, an assistant coach at Jamestown Community College for one season and the head boys’ basketball coach at Buena High School for three years.
“We are really proud of the sustained success we have had here over the past 29 years at Camp Cochise,” Carrillo said. “We have a great culture due to many factors but the main one is great assistant coaches and great players. That’s how you build and maintain a program.
“From the cats who mop the floor in the stronghold gymnasium to President (J.D.) Rottweiler — we have such a ‘hidden gem’ in Cochise College. Winning is fun, but being around good people is very rewarding.
“I want to thank Dr. James Bo Hall for hiring me 29 years ago and for nominating me for this award. Also, a huge thank you for the support that Dr. Rottweiler has given us over the years, but the bottom line is we have had great assistant coaches and great players — players win games.”
Carrillo joins Hall as Cochise College’s two inductees into the NJCAA Hall of Fame.
No date for the induction ceremony has been announced.
