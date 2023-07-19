Cochise College pitcher Mathias LaCombe is currently at his home in France, working on getting his visa in order so that he can return to the United States and begin pitching for the Chicago White Sox.
Cochise College pitcher Mathias LaCombe, pitching against Arizona Western last season, was drafted in the 12th round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Chicago White Sox.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
DOUGLAS − Former Cochise College baseball pitcher Mathias LaCombe will be taking his skills to the professional level after being drafted in the 12th round of the July 9-11 Major League Baseball draft by the Chicago White Sox.
LaCombe was not in Seattle where the draft was held but at his home in Pineuilh, Aquitaine, France.
“I was at home with my dad, and I was really glad to share this moment with him,” LaCombe said in an email. “I was on the phone with my agent during the third day and the White Sox called to tell me they were drafting me in the next round, so I turned up the TV and enjoyed the moment. The three draft days were really intense.”
LaCombe said he is working on getting his visa in order so that he can return to the United States and begin his professional baseball career.
“I am really excited,” he said. “That’s another step to my kid’s dream of playing in the big leagues. I cannot wait to be back at it and work hard for it.”
LaCombe pitched two years at Cochise College and last season was awarded First Team All-Region honors.
“Pitching at Cochise was really good for me because it gave a lot of innings and different opportunities,” LaCombe said. “The ACCAC (Arizona Community College Athletic Conference) is a great conference with a lot of competitiveness, the best juco conference in the country.”
LaCombe pitched in 19 games last season for Cochise, 15 of which were conference games. He was 5-3 overall with two saves and had four complete games. He struck out 97, walked 14, and allowed 21 runs, of which 13 were earned. He had an earned run average of 1.74.
The now former Cochise College Apache said he was happy he was able to play his final season on the new synthetic turf infield at Cochise.
“The synthetic field was really nice, beautiful, we were really proud to play on that field,” he said. “Before the season I was scared for the mound to be slippery, but it was great the entire season.”
LaCombe said many people have helped him get to this point.
“This is a tough question,” he said. “I have many different people who helped me develop as a player and as a human. I would say (Cochise College) coach (Todd) Inglehart and (assistant coach Austin) Nelson, my teammates especially Marco (Ozuna), my throwing partner, but also Boris Rothermundt and the coaching staff at the National Academy in France.”
LaCombe said he wanted to thank his family, coaches and teammates for their support in helping him get to this point.
“All of us who know Mathias couldn’t be any happier for him,” Inglehart said. “He is humble, selfless and a great teammate to go along with his 3.9 GPA. His work ethic is second to none, which has led to his rapid development. I have no doubt that he will make it. I believe he has the ability and the right makeup to handle the grind of pro ball. He came in as a skinny RHP (right-handed pitcher) that threw 88 mph with poor command of his pitches and came out 95-97 with total control.
“He is easy to root for and we are all very proud of him here at Cochise.”
