CASPER, Wyoming — For the second consecutive year, the Cochise College women’s rodeo team has a national champion and once again it’s in the goat tying event.
In Saturday’s College National Finals Rodeo short go-round, Cochise College’s Maddee Doerr tied her goat in 5.9 seconds. That time, combined with the three previous times of 6.6 seconds in the first round, 6.1 seconds in the second and 6.3 in the third, was enough for a combined time of 24.9 seconds and a share of the national title along with McNeese State’s Kamryn Duncan, who had a time of 6.0 seconds Saturday and combined time of 24.9 seconds
“It feels amazing,” Doerr said Sunday. “It hasn’t really sunk in yet.”
The Cochise women finished seventh at nationals out of 35 schools at the CNFR. Weatherford College of Weatherford, Texas, is the 2022 women’s national team champion followed by Southwestern Oklahoma State University of Weatherford, Oklahoma.
“Maddee has qualified for the short round all four years of her college career; one of the most consistently fast goat tyers in the nation,” said Cochise College coach Lynn Smith, a national champion goat tyer herself. “As a freshman (Doerr) won second in the nation. As a sophomore she came into the short round leading on three head.
“Her junior year she came back to finish third, and this year she came into the short round sixth and won it. She’s proven she’s the best before tonight with that record, but now it’s undeniable with a national title. No one has ever been that consistent in the toughest event in college rodeo.”
Doerr was the sixth of 12 contestants to compete Saturday. Following her run, she was forced to wait as five other cowgirls competed before learning that her time was good enough to win the national championship.
“My heart was definitely racing as I watched those other girls compete,” she said.
“When they announced that I had won it along with Kamryn, I couldn’t believe it,” Doerr said.
Following last year’s performance when she finished third in the nation behind teammate and national champ Jill Donelly, Doerr was determined to give it her all this year and “leave it in God’s hands.”
“All the hard work, the early morning practices with Lynn these past four years, paid off,” she said. “I really believe God had a different plan for me. Had I won (the championship) one of those other years, I probably would not have been at Cochise this year and wouldn’t have had this opportunity.”
Doerr has completed her education at Cochise and is uncertain what she will do next. She will be returning home to Creighton, Nebraska, where she plans on relaxing a bit and possibly competing in some summer rodeos.
“I am going to miss my teammates,” she said. “Us working together all year round definitely paid off in the end. Lynn works us pretty hard and really pushes us, but as you can see from these past two years, she knows what she’s doing. She’s really a good coach. I’m really glad I decided to attend Cochise. It was definitely the best place for me to be at this point in my life.”
Other CNFR results
Jessi Jane Portenier, Chenoa VandeStowe and Catherine Clayton also competed for Cochise College at the CNFR last week, but were not seeded high enough to compete in the championship round on Saturday.
Portenier finished 13th in goat tying with a combined time of 20.2 seconds on three goats. She recorded times of 6.7, 7.2 and 6.3 seconds on her first three goats, but did not have a fast enough time in the average to qualify for Saturday’s final round.
VandeStowe placed 30th overall in the goat tying posting times of 6.8, 7.0 and 9.0 seconds in the first three rounds. She finished 35th in the breakaway with a time of 3.0 seconds in the first round, had a no time in the second round and 11.8 seconds in the third.
Clayton finished 13th in the breakaway, posting times of 3.4, 3.1 and 3.0 seconds on her first three runs, giving her a combined time in the average of 9.5 seconds through the first three rounds.
