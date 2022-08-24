DOUGLAS — Cochise College’s women’s soccer team kicked off its season this past week in Las Vegas, Nevada, winning two matches in two days, both by shutouts.
On Friday, Aug. 19, Cochise shut out the College of Southern Nevada 6-0.
On Thursday, Aug. 18, the Apaches blanked nationally-ranked Casper (Wyoming) College 2-0.
In the match with CSN, Kayla Renaud’s goal off a Daniela Gomez assist 5:31 into the match gave Cochise a 1-0 lead.
The score remained 1-0 until the second half when Megan Castricum scored two goals in a seven-minute stretch, increasing the Apaches lead to 3-0.
Ivana Siles followed with back-to-back goals in the 68th and 71st minute making the score 5-0.
Dayana Gonzalez’s goal in the 89th minute off a Paula Gonzalez assist was the final goal of the night.
Cochise outshot CSN 14-3. Victoria Maxwell had three saves at goalie for the Apaches.
Going into the match on Aug. 18, Casper College was ranked 13th in the nation.
That ranking seemed to have motivated the Apaches as Paula Roldan and Castricum each scored unassisted goals in the 12th and 25th minutes of the first half, giving Cochise a 2-0 lead.
Cochise goalies Samantha Renteria and Maxwell had a combined 17 saves for the Apaches.
“The trip was a huge success,” first-year coach Ricky Escalera said. “I was very pleased with the collective effort of the group. I am excited for the team to continue setting a high standard of play, teamwork and overall trust with one another.”
Cochise will be in Prescott taking on Western Wyoming College on Thursday and Phoenix College on Saturday.
