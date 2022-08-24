Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

DOUGLAS — Cochise College’s women’s soccer team kicked off its season this past week in Las Vegas, Nevada, winning two matches in two days, both by shutouts.

On Friday, Aug. 19, Cochise shut out the College of Southern Nevada 6-0.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments