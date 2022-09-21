DOUGLAS − Cochise College’s rodeo team will be hosting teams from all over the Grand Canyon State this weekend at Cochise County Fair’s intercollegiate rodeo.

Slack begins at 10 a.m. Saturday followed by a night performance at 6 p.m. On Sunday at 1 p.m., the top 10 cowboys and cowgirls will come back and compete in a short round.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments