DOUGLAS − Cochise College’s rodeo team will be hosting teams from all over the Grand Canyon State this weekend at Cochise County Fair’s intercollegiate rodeo.
Slack begins at 10 a.m. Saturday followed by a night performance at 6 p.m. On Sunday at 1 p.m., the top 10 cowboys and cowgirls will come back and compete in a short round.
Admission to the rodeo is covered in the fair admission price. Prior to Saturday’s evening rodeo, Jill Donnelly and Madee Doerr, the Apaches’ past two national champion goat tyers, will be in the midway area to talk to fans and sign autographs.
The fall rodeo season kicked off Saturday, Sept. 17, in Tsaile, where the Apaches and the rest of the region competed in a one-day event at Dine’ College.
“Not a stellar start for the rodeo team,” Cochise College coach Lynn Smith said in a Facebook post. “Gavin Hershberger and Colby Smith placed eighth in the team roping for the only points for Cochise College at this rodeo. For a young women’s team, they did some stuff well that we have been working on in practices, but it all didn’t come together to show in points.”
New faces dot the roster this year with just two returners and two with collegiate rodeo experience transferring to Cochise.
“This is a very new team,” Smith said. “A lot of new kids. We’re definitely going to be in a growing season. So, you don’t plant the seed and eat the fruit the same day, we’re going to go through some growing pains, and we proved that at the first rodeo.
“The things that we had worked on with the girls’ team they did well at. The things that they had going for them didn’t come together. The performances weren’t what we wanted when looking at the results, but their effort and improvement was there, so I’m thrilled with that.”
Smith, who knows a little about competing being a professional goat tyer and break away roper in the PRCA, feels this team can compete and contend for a regional title, it’s just a matter of getting over those freshman growing pains.
“The thing I’m most proud of is all those girls in the goat tying tried to go fast, tried to win first,” Smith said. “They had little timing issues with their dismounts which made them get off late which makes a run go downhill fast, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying to win first. I’m tickled to see that out of a freshmen group of girls.”
Laynee Gregerson is the lone returner. She competes in goat tying, breakaway roping and barrel racing.
She is joined by sophomore transfer Mollie Rotenberger from Sheridan College in Sheridan, Wyoming. She is a goat tyer and breakaway roper. Rounding out the female team are freshmen Nathalia Bermudez, Macie Fowlie, Haley Kiehne, Taylar Smith and Maycee Michaels of Willcox.
For the men there are Hershberger, Smith and Lucas Segovia. Lynn Smith said Hershberger and Smith have the potential to be one of the best teams in the region.
“Those two should do really well on the national level,” she said. “I think our boys team will actually look decent for being short-numbered and not playing with a full deck of six. I expect us to hold our own in the region.”
Lynn’s husband, Rick, left the Cochise rodeo program earlier this year to take a full-time position with the PRCA.
Lynnj jokes not much has changed since Rick left, except now she has to deal with more office paperwork.
“That’s where I miss him,” she said.
Smith said the Cochise County Fair rodeo is special because of the crowds it attracts.
Smith admits she’s looking forward to seeing Donnelly and Doerr this weekend.
“I don’t think people fully realize just how rare that is,” she said referring to the back-to-back national championships. “I’ve been doing this a long time and that two have two consecutive national champions in one event is unreal. It’s really a unique thing and something that is treasured. It will be good to see them again.”
