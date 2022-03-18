FORT HUACHUCA — The Cochise College men’s and women’s rodeo teams will host a two-day competition Saturday and Sunday at the Wren Arena on Fort Huachuca.
All teams in the Grand Canyon Region, which covers Arizona and New Mexico, will be entereed. The Cochise women are ranked first in the Grand Canyon Region while the men are ranked fifth.
“We’ll start at 1 p.m. on Saturday with our main performance,” Cochise College rodeo coach Lynn Smith said. “Gates will open at 12. We’ll have slack afterwards for the ones that don’t draw in the performance. The top 10 in each event will come back Sunday at 1 p.m. for the short round.”
Smith said two more rodeos will take place in April.
“We’ve had three rodeos so far, then this one at the fort, then we’ll have a week off and then go to Payson the first weekend in April, then have a couple of weeks off before wrapping up at New Mexico State in Las Cruces,” she said. “That last one is where the regional final rodeo will be held.”
The Cochise men and women were at Central Arizona College last weekend for rodeos Saturday and Sunday.
Smith said the women’s team finished second the first day of competition and won the second day.
“We’re not firing on all cylinders yet,” she said. “We’re missing some opportunities with our bigger players. To really still be competitive as a team with everything not working, that’s the sign of a good team, so we’re looking forward to everybody being able to contribute and finishing the season strong.”
The Cochise women have had some big performances this year from Jessi Jane Portenier, Catherine Clayton and Chenoa Vandestouwe.
“Chenoa has been really doing well for us and has been consistent in her events,” Smith said. “The one that has been a little bit quiet right now is Maddee Doerr. She’s healthy, but when you’re winning everything is easy and when you’re not it’s hard. She’s going through that right now; being tested. But she’s such a great competitor and she’ll come out OK. One good run will turn it all around for her.”
Smith said this is Doerr’s last year at Cochise and she almost didn’t return. However, finishing third at the College National Finals Rodeo last year was a disappointment for Doerr.
“She wants to win a national title,” Smith said. “She decided to come back at the last minute and she’s feeling the pressure now that there is a time limit on it, whereas before there never was. It’s just part of being a competitor. She’s being tested right now.”
With her husband and former co-coach Rick now working for the PRCA, Smith is busier than ever.
“For me, nothing has really changed at the arena,” she said. “I find myself getting up a little earlier to get all my stuff done. As far as the coaching side of it I’m finding myself dealing with the administration a little more for work, which is something I haven’t had to deal with, such as putting on the rodeo and crossing your T’s and dotting your I’s.Things that are new to me. Thankfully, I’ve got a very understanding boss to hold my hand through it.”
Smith said competing on Fort Huachuca is a neat experience.
“They have a great crowd,” she said. “You’re dealing with more people who haven’t been exposed to rodeo. People that come to our county fair rodeo, they’re rodeo fans and they understand it. They know a good run from a not-good run and you can hear that even during slack.
The fort crowd is there to have a good time and see something different. We’re excited to be at Fort Huachuca this weekend. The weather is looking to be good. We’re very much looking forward to it.”
Tanja M. Linton, media relations officer for Fort Huachuca said in an email there is no longer a mask requirement on Fort Huachuca. Rodeo attendees who have visitors passes can use either gate during normal hours of operation. Those without visitors passes must stop at the Van Gate Visitors Control Center to apply for a pass.
Information about access procedures can be found at army.mil, Visitor Access :: Fort Huachuca.
On Sunday, Cowboy Church will start at 10 a.m. Cowboy Church is a worship service with a Western flavor and gives participants a glimpse of how pioneering families may have worshiped in Arizona when the West was young.
Following the church service there will be what is called an exceptional rodeo at 10:30 a.m. Smith said the event is for the fort kids, and those interested in learning more about rodeo will get an opportunity to work closely with the collegiate athletes. Sunday’s performance will start at 1 p.m. Gates open at noon.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the gate. Active-duty military and children 6 and younger will be admitted free. For ticket information, call 520-533-5714.
