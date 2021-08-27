COUNTY — All four of Cochise County’s 2A schools kick off their football seasons tonight.
Benson, Bisbee and Willcox will be at home while Tombstone will be on the road.
St. David, which plays eight-man football, will also be at home tonight in its season opener.
Douglas and Buena scrimmaged other opponents Thursday night. The Colts open their season next week at Phoenix Barry Goldwater while Douglas doesn’t play until Sept. 10.
Tonight’s games:
Pusch Ridge (0-0) at Benson (0-0)
Benson hosts Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian Academy tonight at 7.
The Bobcats were 9-1 last year, their lone loss in the 2A state championship game.
Pusch Ridge, which competes in the 3A South Region, was 8-2 last year, losing to Yuma Catholic in the 3A state semifinals.
The last time these teams met was 2015 when Benson won 28-14.
“Pusch Ridge is a good, well-coached football team with a solid group of athletes,” Benson coach Chris Determan said. “We’re just going to compete and see where we’re at. It will come down to who makes the most plays on either side of the ball. The team that executes the best will win; one or two miscues could change the outcome of the game.”
In addition to being the season openeer, Benson will be hosting “First Responder’s Night.”
Admission to the game is $5 for adults, $3 for students. Benson fans are encouraged to wear red to support the Bobcats’ “Red-Out” game theme.
On Aug. 21, the Bobcats were in Globe where they scrimmaged the Globe Tigers of the 2A Salt region and the Thatcher Eagles of the 3A South region.
“We learned that we still have work to do,” Determan said. “Our defense did a good job but the offense generally takes more time to learn. We’re excited to be able to compete and see what we need to fix.”
Catalina (0-0) at Bisbee (0-0)
The Bisbee Pumas kick off their season tonight at 7, hosting the Tucson Catalina Trojans at Warren Ballpark.
Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for military personnel and $3 for students. Face coverings are requested but not required.
“Our guys are definitely amped up for Friday,” Bisbee coach Brian Vertrees said. “The challenge, outside of the weather, has been to keep their focus on improving and not to look ahead to Friday. We are essentially going into Catalina blind, and so we have to be prepared for a variety of schemes in all phases of the game.
“I think the key for us is to be as efficient and focused during practice to make sure that we are ready to adjust on the fly and play smart football. We are continuing to keep our focus on preparing as best as we can for the next few days. I’m very pleased with the work our guys have put in thus far and I think they are beginning to put things together, but we are going to continue to keep the focus on improving each day and not become victims of apathy and certainly not be satisfied.”
Bisbee was 1-6 last year. Catalina did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19 and a lack of players.
Tombstone (0-0) at Santa Rita (0-0)
Tombstone and its new coach Dominik Bonilla are on the road tonight for their season opener at Tucson Santa Rita.
The game will be the varsity debut of freshman quarterback Aliaz Dyson, who has been taking snaps all summer for the Yellow Jackets.
Tombstone scrimmaged at Tucson Empire last week.
“I thought the scrimmage for us went very well,” Bonilla said. “We started out a little rough; we had some nerves early on but after the kids settled in and got the butterflies out we started performing very well.”
Bonilla heard a lot of good things about his team from the parents as well as the Empire coaches.
“They told us that had we not told them, they would not have known that we were a young group,” he said. “All in all we scored twice, forced five turnovers, everybody came out healthy so it was a good productive scrimmage.”
Tombstone was 0-7 last year while Santa Rita played two games and lost both.
“I like our chances of coming out with a win,” Bonilla said. “We don’t know too much about them. I haven’t seen any film on them. I know they have a legendary, experienced coach in Tom Joseph. He has over 150 wins as a varsity football coach in Arizona. We expect them to be coached up pretty well. I think our kids will be ready to go out and put on a good showing Friday night. As long as we’re ready and execute the way I know we can, we’ll be fine.”
As his first game as head coach of a school he once played for, Bonilla admits he’s probably just as excited if not more so than the kids to get on the field and play that first game Friday night.”
Globe (0-0) at Willcox (0-0)
The Willcox Cowboys will host the Globe Tigers tonight at 7 in the season opener for both schools.
Globe was 1-4 last year, its lone win coming by six points in the season opener against Bisbee.
“We should have a good game against Globe,” Willcox coach Eric Hjalmarson said. “Our kids have been working hard and are ready to play. We’d love to have the whole town of Willcox there to support us.”
Admission is $5 per person with fourth-graders and younger admitted free.
The Cowboys traveled to Eagar on Friday, Aug. 21, to scrimmage the Round Valley Elks from the 3A East region and the Chandler Valley Christian Trojans of the 3A Metro East region.
“We wanted to go against some tough teams for our scrimmage and we did,” Hjalmarson said. “We definitely learned from it.”
Cibecue (0-0) at St. David (0-0)
The march back to the state playoffs begins tonight for the St. David Tigers, who host the Cibecue Wildcats at 7.
Admission to the game is $5 for adult and $3 for students in grades K-12. Those younger than 5 and older than 65 are admitted free.
Tigers coach Braden Davis admits it has been a somewhat nerve-racking couple of weeks beginning with the scrimmage two weeks ago that lasted all of five plays before being rained out. That came on the heels of Cibecue announcing it would not be ready to play Aug. 20 as originally scheduled. Then Baboquivari, which was originally scheduled to be tonight’s opponent, had the start of its season delayed until after Sept. 3. Cibecue then agreed to meet the Tigers tonight.
St. David was 5-1 last year, its lone loss coming at home in the first round of the 1A state playoffs.
Cibecue did not play last year due to COVID-19 and was 0-8 in 2019, losing 45-0 to St. David that year.
“Despite all that has happened I feel our guys have remained focused,” Davis said. “We’ve had more time to prepare and more time to practice. It’s frustrating but what can you do? We can’t control the weather; we can’t control the virus and who can and cannot play us. We have to focus on what we can control and stay positive.”
Davis said he and his players are eager to get on the field, play in front of the hometown crowd and begin the march toward what he calls “the top of the mountain.”
“We’re at the base of the mountain this week with game one,” he said. “We’ve got to take care of business in game one and then get ready for game two which will be Bagdad, a much tougher opponent.”
Valley Union (1-0) at Mohave Acceler. (1-0)
The Valley Union Blue Devils, fresh off their 28-8 win over Ray on Aug. 20, left school Thursday morning for the eight-hour drive north to Bullhead City. The teams meet at 7 tonight.
Mohave Accelerated pulled off a shocking win last week in its season opener, upsetting Bagdad 60-42.
Valley Union coach Brandon Gilbreth says it is his understanding Bagdad was minus as many as eight key players in that loss.
He said after watching his team against Ray he felt there were several things to work on.
“After reviewing the film we actually played way better than I thought,” he said. ”We were a block or hit away from taking two or three more all the way. I thought all the kids played well. The effort was not lacking anywhere.”
Last year’s Valley Union vs. Mohave Accelerated matchup in Phoenix was a wild one with the Blue Devils winning 48-44 for their lone win of the season. Jacob Sonke, who has since graduated, scored all 48 points for VU that game in addition to setting the 1A single-game rushing record of 532 yards on 34 carries.
Gilbreth said he’s aware Mohave Accelerated is going to be better prepared tonight and maybe wants a little payback.
“They didn’t lose many from last year,” the coach said. “They’re big; they’re strong. They feel they should have won that game. They’re going to be gunning for us. We know that. I don’t think they can keep up with our speed.”
Linda Lou Lamb contributed to this article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.