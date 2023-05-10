Teams from eight Cochise County schools competed in the state divisional championships in Mesa and Glendale May 4-6 where six divisional state champions were crowned.
Teams competing were: the Buena Colts in the Division 2 state meet; the Douglas Bulldogs in Division 3; and the Benson Bobcats, Bisbee Pumas, St. David Tigers, Tombstone Yellow Jackets, Valley Union Blue Devils, and Willcox Cowboys/Cowgirls in Division 5.
Five area athletes brought home state titles.
In the girls’ competition, Willcox senior Maylee Thompson won two state titles finishing first in the javelin and the 200-meters.
Benson senior Riann Cluff placed first in the pole vault. In the boys’ competition: Tombstone junior Malachi Keller finished first in the high jump; St. David senior Koy Richardson was first in the javelin; and Benson senior Landen Vance took first in the discus.
Competing for the Division 2 Buena boys, who finished 29th overall of the 33 teams who placed, were: sophomore Emmanuel Bocharski ninth in the shot put; junior Gabriel Cummins seventh in the 1600; senior Jackson Glamann fourth in the 400 and 14th in the 200; junior Nick Hiser 18th in the 3200; and the 4x400 team 10th.
Competing for the Colt girls, who finished 27th overall of the 30 teams who placed, were: junior Kamaile Kerr ninth in the javelin and sixth in the shot put, and junior Ashlynn Lewis in the shot put.
“Divisionals was a good experience for everybody, both coaches and athletes,” Buena coach Roger Bristow said. “I’m proud of our athletes and our coaching staff. We had a good season; we are really young – both by grade and by track experience; we have some really good young talent. Competing at the state meet this weekend will be Jackson Glamann in the 400, Gabe Cummins in the 1600, and Kamaile Kerr in the shot put.”
Competing for the Division 3 Douglas Bulldog girls were freshman Alexis Hymes who finished 16th in the 100-meter hurdles and freshman Koral Sainz who placed 17th in the triple jump.
“We did quite well during the season,” Douglas coach Donna Savill said, “but the realignment of our division made qualifying for divisionals a little more competitive; it was a challenge to get into divisionals this year. Overall we have great athletes, we have young athletes. Our season went great; we are really looking forward to next year and being competitive in our division.”
The Division 5 boys’ team results had Round Valley and Chandler Preparatory Academy tied for first with 76. The Tombstone Yellow Jackets placed ninth with 26, the Benson Bobcats 12th with 24, the St. David Tigers tied for 17th with 12, the Willcox Cowboys 21st, and the Bisbee Pumas 31st .
The Division 5 girls’ team results had Glendale Prep Academy taking the state title with 82 points followed by Phoenix Country Day in second with 63.5. The Willcox Cowgirls placed sixth with 40; the Benson Bobcats seventh with 38, and the Tombstone Yellow Jackets 26th .
Competing for the Benson boys were: senior Landen Vance first in the discus and 15th in the shot put; senior Joseph Akers second in the 400 and 20th in the 800; freshman Brax Cluff 10th in the pole vault and 14th in the 300 hurdles; sophomore Flint Davis 14th in the pole vault; sophomore Jacob Lara-Hughes fifth in the discus; freshman Aiden Kurzhals 13th in the javelin; freshman Abel Osuna 17th in the 110 hurdles; freshman Makai Pralgo 20th in the 110 hurdles; senior Jake Swies ninth in the pole vault and 16th in the triple jump; the 4x400 (Akers, Workman, Cluff, Davis) seventh; and the 4x100 (Swies, Cluff, Davis, freshman Andrew Workman) 13th.
Competing for the Bobcat girls were: senior Riann Cluff first in the pole vault and sixth in the triple jump; senior Briley Barney fourth in the pole vault; senior Brooke Schmidt fifth in the pole vault; senior Madison England 13th in the high jump; junior Trinity Foy 17th in the 100 and 24th in the 100 hurdles; junior Shannon Frost fourth in the 400 and 10th in the 200; freshman Morgan Jones 18th in the 400; junior Lauren McBride fifth in the 300 hurdles and 18th in the 100 hurdles; junior Brooklyn Peterson seventh in the triple jump; freshman Rayleigh Olsen 17th in the 300 hurdles and 23rd in the 100 hurdles; junior Ella Allred ninth in the 1600 and 19th in the 800; freshman Araya Stanley 18th in the 300 hurdles, 19th in the 400, and 20th in the long jump; the 4x100 (Cluff, McBride, England, Foy) sixth; and the 4x400 (Frost, Cluff, Allred, Stanley) seventh.
“I think we did a wonderful job at the state divisional meet,” Benson coach Randy Barney said. “It was awesome to see two of our seniors leave with state championships (Cluff in the girls’ pole vault and Vance in the boys’ discus). Divisionals was just a great experience; everyone came away from the meet feeling really good about how we did at that level. What was also amazing about this year is how hard everyone worked throughout the season, growing and learning and definitely getting better with every practice and meet. We are losing 11 very valuable, skilled seniors but we have some very talented athletes returning next year. We also had a great coaching staff who were very positive with our athletes.”
Competing for the Bisbee boys were: sophomore Mason Richardson fifth in the pole vault; sophomore Spencer Anthony 11th in the pole vault and 21st in the discus; and the 4x800 (senior Ramon Loya, senior Jesus Ramirez Moreno, Richardson, senior Angel Yepiz) 11th.
Competing for the Puma girls was sophomore Kitana Rogers 10th in the high jump and 10th in the pole vault.
“Our athletes all did a great job,” Bisbee coach Travis Bishop said. “We also had a couple PRs: our 4x800 improved their state position from 15th to 11th; and sophomore Mason Richardson who PRed in the pole vault. This was a rebuilding year for us but it was very good, very productive year because of the kids and all the assistant coaches – we just had a lot of great people in our program.”
Competing for the St. David boys were: senior Koy Richardson first in the javelin and 11th in the high jump; and senior Brayten Trejo seventh in the discus.
Competing for the Tiger girls was sophomore Lauren Jones who finished 20th in the discus.
“I was very proud of our athletes; overall we did good,” St. David coach Seneca Richardson, Koy Richardson’s mother, said. “This was the first time Lauren qualified for state which we are happy about; Brayten finished the season with a new PR in the discus which we were also very happy with; and Koy PRed in the javelin and also took the divisional championship – he will be competing in the state championship this weekend.
It was a privilege to coach those two seniors (Koy and Brayten); they are both hard working boys who are both dual-sport Spring athletes. We are also very excited to see how all our younger athletes do in the next few years; they all did well for their first year.”
Competing for the Tombstone boys were: junior Malachi Keller first in the high jump and fourth in the long jump and triple jumps (he will be competing in the high jump at the state competition this weekend); senior Issac Villalobos fourth in the shot put and eighth in the discus; sophomore Caiden Bidgood 18th in the 300 hurdles; sophomore Jake Fehrenbaancher 12th in the discus; sophomore Terrell Smith 17th in the discus; and the 4x100 (sophomore J’Miah Wallis, Fehrenbacher, sophomore Hunter Griesemer, Keller) ninth.
Competing for the Yellow Jacket girls were: senior Rubi Luinstra eighth in the long jump and 13th in the triple jump; senior Miranda Medlen-Ursell 17th in the high jump and 23rd in the 800 and 1600; sophomore Ed’Jerrica Spencer eighth in the high jump and triple jump and 15th in the long jump; sophomore Rachel Thursby ninth in the high jump; freshman Madley Wood 20th in the 100 hurdles; the 4x100 (Wood, Spencer, R. Luinstra, freshman Pearl Luinstra) ninth; and the 4x800 (junior Cora Lehman, Wood, junior Elya Wildgen, Medlen-Ursell) 12th.
“It was a fantastic divisional meet for us,” Tombstone coach Jake Winslow said.
“It was cool watching our kids break through and compete at a very, very high level. Malachi had two misses at 6’ before he broke through, established a rhythm and nailed 6’2” and 6’4” for first place in the high jump; Issac was laser, he was locked in on Friday night and Saturday and made the podium for fourth place in the discus. And our girls’ 4x8 going in in last place and improving to finish 12th — they competing very hard. I was walking around watching our kids and seeing them realize the importance of the moment they were in. They did everything they could to get to the highest levels possible; with that I am super, super proud of them.”
Competing for the Valley Union Blue Devil girls were senior Jaime Vasquez seventh in the javelin and sophomore Angela Vasquez ninth in the javelin.
Competing for the Willcox boys were: junior Jaden Wilson sixth in the shot put; junior Yahlijah Hunter seventh in the triple jump and 17th in the 100; senior Ulisses Izazaga 13th in the 400 and 24th in the 800; and the 4x100 (freshman Sawyer Thompson, sophomore Caden Hooper, Hunter, senior Josiah Sheats) fifth.
Competing for the Cowgirls were: senior Maylee Thompson first in the javelin and 200 and second in the long jump and 100; freshman Yehira Galaz fifth in the discus and 11th in the shot put; junior Cathryn Bell 13th in the shot put and 18th in the discus; sophomore Jesmin Ceballos 18th in the triple jump; junior Karissa Riggs 10th in the triple jump, 12th in the javelin, and 23rd in the 100; and the 4x100 (sophomore Annie Allred, sophomore Monica Ruiz, sophomore Evelyn Allred, Riggs) 10th.
“In the last few years I haven’t taken this many athletes to state,” Willcox coach Mike Rand said.
“Many of them had PRs. This year is a good example of what’s to come for our teams. We are graduating four seniors, one girl and three boys. We have a good group of incoming freshmen and returning athletes. Overall, our athletes did really well; I’m super proud of all of them.”
The Arizona Interscholastic Association open state track and field championships, which will include the top ranked athletes from all five divisions combined, will take place on Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, at Mesa Community College.
