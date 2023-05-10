Teams from eight Cochise County schools competed in the state divisional championships in Mesa and Glendale May 4-6 where six divisional state champions were crowned.

Teams competing were: the Buena Colts in the Division 2 state meet; the Douglas Bulldogs in Division 3; and the Benson Bobcats, Bisbee Pumas, St. David Tigers, Tombstone Yellow Jackets, Valley Union Blue Devils, and Willcox Cowboys/Cowgirls in Division 5.

