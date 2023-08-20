COCHISE COUNTY − Cochise County high school runners have been hitting the trails in recent weeks in preparation for the upcoming season.

The Benson Bobcats, Bisbee Pumas, St. David Tigers, Tombstone Yellow Jackets, and Willcox Cowboys/Cowgirls compete in Division IV; the Douglas Bulldogs compete in Division III; and the Buena Colts compete in Division II.

