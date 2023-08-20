COCHISE COUNTY − Cochise County high school runners have been hitting the trails in recent weeks in preparation for the upcoming season.
The Benson Bobcats, Bisbee Pumas, St. David Tigers, Tombstone Yellow Jackets, and Willcox Cowboys/Cowgirls compete in Division IV; the Douglas Bulldogs compete in Division III; and the Buena Colts compete in Division II.
The Bobcats have 16 athletes competing — 10 boys and six girls. Coach Randy Barney, in his 15th year as the Bobcats head coach, is excited with what he sees.
“Our boys team took second place in sectionals last year,” Barney said. “Even though we lost one of the best runners I ever had (Joseph Akers to graduation), this year we have returning senior Zeke Crowley, who is really competitive and will run times very close to his. Senior Aaric Myatt and junior Syric Ramirez are running out of this world; and our seven other runners are also running hard and doing great.
“I believe that we are going to score and be a tougher team than we were last year. I’m really excited for them.
“Our girls team is led by our two senior girls, Ella Allred who has run cross country all four years and is really looking strong, and we have a first-time senior runner Willow Pralgo who ran the 2-mile for the last couple years in track. They will both do great. Our sophomore returning runner is Rayleigh Olsen, who did great last year and has done a lot of running this summer; our other three girls are first-year runners, but they are working hard and improving with every practice. Our girls team will definitely score well at competitions.”
The Bobcats will host their invitational on Wednesday, Oct. 4.
The Bisbee boys and girls teams are coached by Armando Ballesteros, in his 13th year. He has 11 boys and four girls.
“I’m excited about the boys; I’ve had many of them for three years now and every year they progress and get better,” Ballesteros said. “The girls are also doing very well.
“The kids that we have out are very special kids — they run hard, have really good grades, great character, just really good human beings. Their work ethic is amazing; they show up every day and they are ready to go! They’re excited and that’s the key — and I’m excited for them. Even if we don’t win everything, they are all going to be great people.”
The Pumas will host their invitational on Wednesday, Sept. 27.
The St. David boys and girls teams are coached by Michelle Fry, an assistant coach last season. There are five boys, four freshmen and one junior, running for the Tigers.
With a strong background in strength and fitness, Fry is excited for the opportunity to help her athletes reach their potential.
“They’re doing great, adjusting to the heat running the longer distances — the heat is a challenge, but they are being troopers and putting in their best efforts for runs every day,” Fry said. “I just love seeing the progress they’re making.
“Most of them are new to running; they are just being adventurous and trying new things. I think competing is just a happy byproduct of being together on the team and working hard together. They haven’t competed yet so they haven’t had a taste for it, but I’m excited for them to compete and catch that competition bug.”
The Tombstone boys and girls teams are coached by Jake Winslow, in his 21st year. There are 10 boys and four girls on the teams.
“I really like what I see so far; we have a good mix of veteran runners and newcomers who are really working hard in the early season,” Winslow said. “They have gone above and beyond these first couple weeks. And their mindsets and attitudes are fantastic — it’s exciting to see. I have a great group of really good kids. This team will do very well.”
The Yellow Jackets will host their invitational, the Justin Prevatte Cross Country Classic, on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
The Willcox Cowboys/Cowgirls will be led by third-year head coach Jennifer Wilson, with six boys and one girl.
“We have one returning senior and two returning sophomores on our boys team; we also have one junior and two speedy freshmen,” Wilson said. “They are a team that will push each other, expect to be pushed, and like to be pushed — so I’m super excited to see how far they will go. Our one girl is a freshman who is also working hard on the course; we’re hoping to get more girls to have a full team.
“I’m excited to see their dedication and help them see success through that dedication. I’m really hoping that if they can work hard enough and stay healthy that we will qualify a full boys’ team for state this season; last year we had two boys and two girls qualify for state.”
Willcox will host its annual cross-country invitational on Thursday, Sept. 14.
The Douglas Bulldogs are led by first-year coach Laura Franco, a 2013 Douglas graduate who competed in cross country and track and field. This is her second year working with the Bulldogs — last year she was the assistant coach. The Bulldogs have seven runners, five boys and two girls.
“It’s exciting that we have a group of boys who will be able to compete not just individually but as a team; I’m excited about the possibilities we have there,” Franco said. “We have three new freshmen and a new sophomore. Both girls are returning athletes — one senior (who has competed at state twice) and one junior. They are all very competitive; they have the skill and are good runners.
“I’m also excited for all the training I have planned for them throughout the season. We’re hoping that we can show how that training helped us through winning some meets. I’m very excited to see what the season holds for us.”
The Buena boys team is coached by Roger Bristow, who has more than 40 years of cross country coaching experience, 10 with the Colts. The Buena girls are led by first-year coach Manny Gatica who has 12 years of coaching experience at Nogales High School.
Bristow is excited to have 19 runners on his boys team: four freshmen, five sophomores, four juniors and six seniors.
“Three years ago, our boys didn’t qualify for state; two years ago, we were 13th and last year we were fifth and we only lost one senior from our team, so we are poised to do well,” Bristow said. “They are a great group of guys and really working hard. Our older athletes do a good job leading and welcoming in our new runners. They are all working hard and will represent our school very well.”
Gatica is looking forward to returning to coaching.
“I’m starting at Buena with a group of girls who have been running already and have experience,” Gatica said. “I’m really excited about the talent that’s there. Overall, we have nine girls on the team; we have four young ladies who are in very good shape but the issue we will have this year is getting that number five runner.
“I’m just really excited to be a part of the Buena community. I’m hoping that I can really put together a good team for Buena High and the Sierra Vista community. They’ll definitely see us running!”
