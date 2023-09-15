COCHISE COUNTY − It’s another action-packed Friday night of high school football.
The Buena Colts and the Tombstone Yellow Jackets will be looking to remain unbeaten while the Bisbee Pumas gear up for homecoming.
The 1A St. David Tigers head north to Heber where they will face the three-time defending state champion Mogollon Mustangs on Mogollon’s homecoming.
Here is a breakdown of this week’s games.
Buena (3-0) at Tucson High (1-2)
The Buena Colts will be looking to go 4-0 when they face the Tucson High Badgers Friday night in Tucson.
The Colts are coming off a thrilling last-second 33-28 win over the Tucson Catalina Foothills Falcons on Friday, Sept. 8, while Tucson High, which won its opener versus Phoenix South Mountain, has since suffered back-to-back losses to Marana and Vail Cienega.
Buena sophomore Michael Lujan is eighth in the state in 5A in rushing, averaging 9.5 yards per carry. He has scored three times for Buena and has had two 100-yard-plus games, the latest against Foothills.
Junior Andres Bonilla seems to be getting healthy at the right time. In the win over Foothills, he ran for 121 yards on 14 carries and scored two TDs.
“These kids never gave up, they played four quarters of football,” Buena coach Joe Thomas said of the game with Foothills. “We had some penalties that hurt us that we need to clean up. We missed some PATs (point after touchdowns) and field goals. We weren’t very focused. We kept it a closer game than need be.”
Thomas said his team has a tendency to wake up late in the game and the Colts also feed off the big play, of which there were several last week.
“Fortunately, we kept our composure, we recovered our onside kick and made it happen,” he said.
What’s it going to take to beat Tucson and go 4-0?
“We have to be disciplined,” Thomas said. “We’ve got to make sure we stay on our blocks. We’ve got to finish tackles. If they’re undisciplined, then we have to be disciplined. We’ve got to limit the penalties, the personal fouls. We’ve got to block and tackle low. We need to have discipline in all three phases of the game.”
Benson (2-2) at Tombstone (3-0)
The Tombstone Yellow Jackets will be looking to go 4-0 when they host the Benson Bobcats in a 2A San Pedro Region game Friday at Mike Hayhurst Field in Tombstone. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Tombstone last beat Benson in 2006, winning 43-22.
According to MaxPreps, since 2005 the Yellow Jackets are 2-17 against Benson, losing 20-16 last year in Dustin Cluff’s first game as head coach of the Bobcats.
Tombstone whipped previously unbeaten Globe 43-6 last week as J’miah Wallis ran for 197 yards on 13 carries and scored three TDs.
Benson won its homecoming game over Phoenix Shadow Mountain 38-34. Quarterback Dalton Crockett threw for 144 yards, connecting on 13 of 20 attempts with three TDs. He also had 16 carries for 94 yards and scored three TDs. Running back Flint Davis had 25 carries for 161 yards in the homecoming win.
“Homecoming is always a difficult time for a high school football team,” Cluff said. “There are several distractions that take your focus away from your preparation. Activities interrupt practice, sleep, meals and schoolwork. To be completely honest, I do not enjoy it as a coach. The kids enjoy it as they should because it’s fun and they deserve the fun, but work and play don’t mix. I was proud of our boys last Friday. We knew Shadow Mountain was better than their record. They had played the teams on their schedule tough, and they were able to score points. We fought through adversity and opposition the entire evening and found ourselves coming out of it with a win. Is there room for improvement? Of course!
“That leads us into this week, and I can report we have practiced very well. We have issued a challenge to the boys, and they have responded. Tombstone is a good football team.
“They have a shifty quarterback that extends drives and plays with his legs and has the ability to throw the ball accurately.
“We will need to contain him and tighten up coverage. We preach assignment football in our program. Being disciplined is our No. 1 priority. We will need to play a solid four quarters and be mistake free to win on Friday. The Bobcats are excited for this one. We are confident in our team’s ability to bring home a W!”
Tombstone coach Dominik Bonilla says he and his players are looking forward to the game.
“It’s been a while since Tombstone has beaten Benson,” he said. “We came very close last year. This year we are vastly improved from last season, and we know no matter what, it’s going to be a tough game, they always bring their A game versus us.
“Our kids got a chip on their shoulder this week and are hungry to stay undefeated and pick up our first win versus Benson since 2006 and our first region win of the year.
“We know they have a great QB, a good RB, and a speedy slot receiver. We’re going to have to contain all three of them defensively. Offensively, we feel our offensive line is improving every week and they will determine our offensive success.
“ I feel confident in our ability for this Friday, we know it’s going to be an intense game and I’m looking forward to it.”
Tucson Catalina (3-0) at Bisbee (1-2)
It’s homecoming in Bisbee this week as the Pumas prepare to host a Tucson Catalina team that is a surprising 3-0.
Kickoff for Friday’s game is 7 p.m. at the historic Warren Ballpark. A homecoming parade will be held at 5 p.m. beginning at Greenway Elementary on Cole Avenue in Old Bisbee and ending at the stadium.
Bisbee suffered its second straight loss last week, falling 42-0 to Eloy Santa Cruz in what Bisbee coaches are calling a “Douglas hangover,” referring to Sept.1 when Bisbee lost to Douglas 39-38 in the 153rd meeting between the schools.
Bisbee assistant football coach Bob Coronado said the coaches have stressed to the players this week the importance of this game with Catalina.
The Trojans are 3-0 for only the fifth time in the program’s history, having posted wins over NFL Yet of Phoenix, 36-26; San Pasqual, 52-0; and last week they beat American Leadership Academy-Anthem South 30-20 behind the running of senior back Sage Antone, who gained 251 yards on 18 carries and scored two touchdowns. Antone was recognized by the Tucson-based media as the player of the week.
“We know what to expect,” Coronado said. “We know it’s going to be a battle. Hopefully the distractions of homecoming won’t hurt us.”
The Pumas have the additional distraction of having to finish a game on Monday, Sept. 18, against Phoenix Madison Highland that was stopped due to weather nine minutes into the first quarter and Bisbee up 13-0.
Coronado is confident his players will be focused on the Trojans.
Puma quarterback Sebastian Lopez is sixth in the 2A state in passing and first in the 2A San Pedro, averaging 154 yards per game with three touchdowns. He is third in the state in 2A and first in the region in rushing, averaging 114 yards per game. He has scored 10 TDs.
St. David (3-1) at Heber Mogollon (2-1)
The St. David Tigers are making a five-hour bus ride north to take on the three-time defending state champion Heber Mogollon on homecoming for the Mustangs.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
St. David bounced back from a Sept. 1 loss to Bagdad to beat Ducan 45-14 at St. David Sept. 8.
Mogollon won its season opener over San Manuel and then lost to Hayden 34-8.
On Thursday, Sept. 7, the Mustangs were in Mayer where they shut out the Wildcats 66-0.
On the way home the Mogollon bus caught fire on Interstate 17 and was completely destroyed. Fortunately, all the players and coaches, and a majority of the football equipment got off safely, but the players did lose some personal items in the blaze and one player lost his three state championship rings.
St. David coach Braden Davis knows full well what type of environment his team is going into Friday night.
“It should be a good game,” he said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how we do.”
Douglas (1-2) at Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge (2-1)
The Douglas Bulldogs are expected to have their hands full when they head to Oro Valley to face the 5A Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks, whose lone loss was to Buena 35-20 on Sept. 1.
Ironwood Ridge shut out Empire 28-0 on Sept. 8 while Douglas lost to Tucson Sahuaro 48-29, scoring 22 points in the fourth quarter against the Sahuaro reserves.
Valley Union (2-1) at San Manuel (2-2)
The Valley Union Blue Devils will be looking to win their third straight game when it travels to San Manuel for a 1A South showdown with the Miners.
San Manuel, like Valley Union, has won two straight games, beating Duncan and Phoenix Desert Heights Prep while the Blue Devils have beaten Sells Baboquivari and Anthem Prep.
Willcox wins by forfeit over ALA-Anthem South
The Willcox Cowboys picked up their first win of the season after being awarded a 1-0 win by forfeit over the American Leadership Academy-Anthem South Patriots.
ALA was 0-3 coming into Friday’s game at Willcox, having lost to Tucson Catalina Sept. 1.
Next up for the Cowboys will be a road trip to Tombstone Sept. 22 for a 2A San Pedro Region game with the Tombstone Yellow Jackets.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.