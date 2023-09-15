Bisbee prepares for homecoming

Bisbee running back Bryceton Meyer fights off a teammate as he tries to score in a recent Puma practice.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

COCHISE COUNTY − It’s another action-packed Friday night of high school football.

The Buena Colts and the Tombstone Yellow Jackets will be looking to remain unbeaten while the Bisbee Pumas gear up for homecoming.

