It was another wild Friday night of football for Cochise County’s teams.
The St. David Tigers hosted the Mogollon Mustangs in a rematch of last year’s 1A state championship game, coming away with a 61-44 on Senior Night for the Tigers.
With the win St. David, 5-0, becomes Cochise County’s last team to be unbeaten.
This game was tied 14-14 at the end of the first quarter and 36-36 at the half.
The Tigers outscored the Mustangs 25-8 the second half improving to 5-0 on the season with a road game next Friday at Valley Union High School in Elfrida.
It was homecoming Friday in Elfrida as the Blue Devils hosted the San Manuel Miners and were defeated 58-6.
San Manuel scored on the third play, each of the first three possessions it had the ball jumping out to a quick 20-0 lead.
The Miners would go on to lead 50-0 at the half, padding that lead to 58-0 in the third quarter.
The Blue Devils lone score of the game came early in the fourth quarter when Kohan Evans scored on a 2-yard run making the score 58-6.
In Tucson, Douglas’ game with Cholla got off to a wild start and ended with the Bulldogs coming out on top 56-49.
This game was tied 28-28 four minutes into the contest as Cholla ran the opening kickoff back for a TD only to see Douglas’ Alex Corrales counter on the ensuing kickoff running it back for a score. Douglas led 42-28 at the half hanging on for the win. Up next for the Bulldogs is the region opener with Rio Rico who was in Flagstaff Friday losing 59-12 to the Flagstaff Eagles.
The Benson Bobcats were in Tucson Friday taking on the Tanque Hawks. Tanque Verde led 31-0 at the end of the first quarter and 44-0 at the half going on to shutout the Bobcats 59-0.
The Bobcats are back in Tucson next Friday taking on Palo Verde, 2-3, who lost to Sabino 55-6 Friday.
In what was a battle of two unbeaten teams the Morenci Wildcats edged the Willcox Cowboys 21-14 handing Willcox its first loss of the season. Morenci led this game 14-0 at the half. The Cowboys host Pima next Friday night.
Tombstone High School picked up its second straight win and improved to 2-2 on the season after shutting out the St. John Paul II Lions 56-0. The Yellow Jackets will host unbeaten Morenci next Friday.
After winning their first game of the season the Bisbee Pumas experienced their third straight loss Friday falling 27-8 to the Veritas Prep Falcons. Up next for Bisbee is the NFL Yet Falcons who lost 53-0 to Scottsdale Prep Friday night.
