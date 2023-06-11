SIERRA VISTA − Some of Cochise County’s finest male and female athletes were honored Thursday, June 8, at the Herald/Review Media Best of Preps ceremony held at Buena High School’s Klein Center for the Performing Arts.

This year’s Best of Preps class included 12 state champions, four 1,000-points-plus career scorers as well as some amazing performances in all sports. It also included a wonderful story of courage as well as the honoring of a Benson couple who have gone above and beyond when it came to supporting their local high schools.

