SIERRA VISTA − Some of Cochise County’s finest male and female athletes were honored Thursday, June 8, at the Herald/Review Media Best of Preps ceremony held at Buena High School’s Klein Center for the Performing Arts.
This year’s Best of Preps class included 12 state champions, four 1,000-points-plus career scorers as well as some amazing performances in all sports. It also included a wonderful story of courage as well as the honoring of a Benson couple who have gone above and beyond when it came to supporting their local high schools.
Willcox senior Maylee Thompson was recognized as Cochise County’s Top Female Athlete, Tombstone junior Malakai Keller was Cochise County’s Top Male Athlete and Tombstone volleyball coach Dan Romero was named Coach of the Year.
Former Dallas Cowboy quarterback and punter Danny White was the guest speaker at Best of Preps, answering questions from those in attendance, throwing some autographed footballs and posing for hundreds of photos while signing some additional autographs for those in attendance.
Katrina Altamirano of Douglas asked White if she could try on his ring from Super Bowl XII when Dallas defeated Denver 27-10. White obliged and then told Altamirano she needed to catch the football he would throw to her with the ring still on her finger.
“It was heavier than I expected,” Altamirano said after trying on the ring.
Edna Gomez, the mother of 12-year-old Martin Gomez of Douglas, said her son “was ecstatic” after catching an autographed football from White.
The retired Cowboys QB was complimentary of the Best of Preps event and the athletes who were recognized.
“This is such an incredible event,” he said. “I think every community in the country needs to do something like this and honor these young people who are doing good things and doing it the right way.”
White stressed to the athletes that faith, family and friends are eternal and what’s really important.
“Records get broken, and money gets spent, I can attest to that,” he said. “Faith, family and friends last forever. It’s something to remember.”
White reflected on his days of playing for Tom Landry with the Cowboys and Frank Kush with the Arizona State University Sun Devils. He also shared a story about as a child, learning how to play the piano and how that helped him become a good quarterback.
White said when playing the piano, you look at the notes on the page, your eyes send a message to your brain, your brain sends a message to your body and you react to what you see.
“What do you do when you’re the quarterback,” he asked? “You see someone something down the field, maybe an open receiver, your eyes send a message to your brain, your brain sends a message to your body, and you react to what you see,” he said. “The quicker you can get the ball to that receiver the less time the defense has to react.”
Thompson was recognized as Cochise County’s Top Female Athlete for the second year. This was the second year Thompson competed in four sports at Willcox. She won two state titles in track in May.
Thompson said she was surprised and honored to be recognized as Cochise County’s top athlete for a second straight year.
She was also Cochise County’s Top Female Cross Country Runner and Track and Field Athlete.
She said to have this honor in her final year of high school makes it all the more special.
“It’s been a crazy year,” she said. “The cross country award surprised me.”
Thompson is heading to Pima Community College on an athletic scholarship where she will run track for the Aztecs.
She says she is excited for the next chapter of her life. One important lesson she is taking away from high school is learning how to be more coachable.
“I know this next step is going to push me a lot and that’s definitely what I need,” Thompson said. “I’m so excited for this opportunity.”
One of the more touching moments of the night came when Benson’s Trent Manzo walked on stage (in boots) to accept the Courage Award. It was about eight months ago Manzo broke both his legs taking a freak hit in the Bobcats’ homecoming football game against Safford. There was some concern over how fast he would recover and if he would walk again. Manzo walked onto the stage to receive his award, putting those concerns to rest.
After being recognized as coach of the year, having his volleyball honored as the team of the year and one of his star players, Kiersten Schilling, honored as the top volleyball player, Romero admitted it was a special night for the Tombstone volleyball program.
“What a great year and these awards back that up,” he said. “This was a very special group of players.”
Romero said seeing the teams his players were up against for team of the year made it somewhat shocking when he heard Tombstone won.
“All those teams that were nominated were very deserving,” he said.
Romeo said he saw White play when he played collegiate football for Frank Kush at ASU and to be able to reconnect with him Thursday was special. But to have White present the team trophy to his girls was something he couldn’t put into words.
“What a very special night,” he said. “I can’t thank you guys enough for what you do for our athletes.”
Brett and Pam Hone own Benson Fuel and can be found each week attending games at either Benson or St. David despite not having any children or grandchildren at either school.
They have been helpful in fundraising for both schools and have even offered discounted gas for playoff-bound student athletes and their families.
It was this type of effort that led to them being the Stephen R. Kurtz Fan of the Year and have led to them being known as “super fans.”
Best of Preps honors
Team of the Year: Tombstone High School volleyball
Kevin J. Carolan Coach of the Year: Dan Romero - Tombstone High School volleyball
Female Athlete of the Year: Maylee Thompson, Willcox High School
Male Athlete of the Year: Malachi Keller, Tombstone High School
Mike Hayhurst Football Player of the Year: Cristian Pando, Willcox and Ryan Gooding St. David
Tylene Miller Volleyball Athlete of the Year: Kiersten Schilling, Tombstone and Anissa Jacquez of St. David.
Boys Cross Country of the Year: Gabe Cummins, Buena High School
Female Cross Country of the Year: Maylee Thompson, Willcox High School
Golfer of the Year: Colton Boone, Douglas High School
Boys Swimmer of the Year: Nathan Farris, Buena High School
Girls Swimmer of the Year: Christina Van Acker, Buena High School
Boys Soccer Player of the Year: Christian Gallagher, Buena High School
Girls Soccer Player of the Year: Paige Goodman, Buena High School
Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Gabriella Lopez, Bisbee High School; Mayla Trejo, St. David High School; Ally Crouse, Benson High School
Boys Basketball Player of the Year: Aiden Finch, Benson High School
The Jon “Mac” McGlumphy Male Wrestler of the Year: Oren Allsup, Kash Macumber, Ed Tingle all of Willcox
The Jon “Mac” McGlumphy Female Wrestler of the Year: Adacelli Noriega, Bisbee
Male Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Malachi Keller, Tombstone High School, Landen Vance, Benson High School and Koy Richardson of St. David.
Female Track and Field Athlete of the Year: Maylee Thompson, Willcox and Riann Cluff of Benson High School.
Boys Tennis Player of the Year: Marek Haynie and Brayten Trejo both from St. David High School
Female Tennis Player of the Year: Safina Blachly and Sydney Blachely both from St. David High School
Cheer Athlete of the Year: Carlos Acosta, Douglas
The Gerald R. Coppola Baseball Player of the Year: Max Pitts, Buena High School and DJ Elias, Tombstone High School.
Softball Player of the Year: Celina Wilharm, Benson and Jesse Gonzales, Willcox
The Stephen R. Kurtz Fan of the Year: Brett and Pam Hone of Benson and St. David
Sportsmanship Award: Tamara Reyes of Douglas High School and Nathan Farris of Buena High School
Courage Award: Trent Manzo, Benson
