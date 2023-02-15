Twenty-eight Cochise County male and female wrestlers from seven schools will be competing at the state meet Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 16-18, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.

Buena and Willcox will have the strongest representation with each school having seven boys and one girl participating. Tombstone is sending four boys; Benson is sending three wrestlers. Douglas and Bisbee are each sending one boy and one girl. Elfrida Valley Union High School is sending one boy.

