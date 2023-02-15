Twenty-eight Cochise County male and female wrestlers from seven schools will be competing at the state meet Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 16-18, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
Buena and Willcox will have the strongest representation with each school having seven boys and one girl participating. Tombstone is sending four boys; Benson is sending three wrestlers. Douglas and Bisbee are each sending one boy and one girl. Elfrida Valley Union High School is sending one boy.
Girls’ sectionals were held Feb. 4 at Tucson Amphitheater High where Bisbee’s Adacelli Noriega and Willcox’s Brandi Larson each won their weight classes and Buena’s Aysha General and Douglas’ Keila Navarro were each second in their classes, qualifying them for the state meet.
Sectionals for the boys were held last weekend at three locations in Southern Arizona.
Buena competed in the Division II, Section IV meet at Tucson Flowing Wells High School on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The Colts finished fifth out of 12 teams with 112 points. Flowing Wells was first with 205.5 points, Marana Mountain View was second with 142 and Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro was third with 138 points.
Buena’s Nate Angle (29-7) at 175 pounds was the Colts lone sectional champion, pinning Tucson Cholla’s Alexander Coronado in 2:39.
Cory Kaufmann at 165 and Tofia Fruean at 285 both came in second.
Kaufmann (34-8) dropped a 7-3 decision to Adrian Parra of Flowing Wells while Fruean (23-2) lost a 4-2 decision to Jacob Acedo of Marana Mountain View.
Emmanuel Mercado (20-18) at 120, Zac Martin (5-9) at 132, Hudson Haymore (15-11) at 136 and Zephaniah Jeffries (24-10) at 150 all placed fourth.
Buena coach Tim Williams said of the eight wrestlers he is taking to state three are juniors and three are freshmen.
“Buena wrestling has a bright future,” he said.
At the Division III, Section IV meet at Sahuarita High School on Saturday, Feb. 11, Douglas placed 10th out of 11 teams with 24 points. Sahuarita finished first with 244 points, Sahuarita Walden Grove was second with 210.5 and Tucson Mica Mountain third with 188.
Damian Castro, (16-7) wrestling at 190, went 1-1, pinning his semifinal opponent, Luke Lambert of Walden Grove before being pinned by Asa Fish of Tucson Sahuaro in 2:16 in the finals.
The Division IV, Section IV meet was held Friday, Feb. 10 in Thatcher.
Sixteen teams competed and Morenci placed first with 236 points. Thatcher was second with 179, Pima third with 171 and Willcox fourth with 161.
Tombstone placed seventh with 79 points, Benson was eighth with 45, Bisbee ninth with 40, Valley Union 11th with 17 points and St. David 16th with 10 points.
Willcox had three sectional champions: Oren Allsup at 157, Kash Macumber at 165 and Ed Tingle at 215; one second-place finisher in Mario Fernandez at 120; one third-place winner, Evan Truschke at 175; and two fourth-place finishers, Joseph Sanchez at 126 and David Allred at 150.
Allsup (51-2) beat Tombstone’s Isaiah Noonan by medical forfeit to win his class. Macumber (52-2) pinned Andy Roriguez of San Manuel in 3:04 in his championship match and Tingle (51-2) pinned Morenci’s Austyn Nelson.
Mario Fernandez (43-10) dropped an 11-4 champion match decision to Jaeden Seballos of Morenci. Truschke pinned Valley Union’s Marshall Larson in 2:36 the the consolation finals.
Tombstone’s Noonan was the Yellow Jackets’ highest placer. Wyatt Eddy (34-7) at 106 and Jacob Weichelt (52-7) at 285 each finished third. Eddy pinned Kael Ray of Thatcher in 1:45 in his consolation final match while Weichelt won by medical forfeit over Nathan Beeman of Benson. Brock Santa Maria (52-12) wrestling at 113, finished fourth, dropping a 9-4 decision to Aiden Espinoza of Thatcher in the consolation finals.
Bisbee’s Mason Richardson (29-11) was pinned in 1:52 in his 126-pound championship match by Gabe Gonzales of Globe.
Pumas wrestling coach Mike Chavez reports Jesse Bruner went 2-2 while his brother, Jaime Martinez, was 1-2. Spencer Anthony and Steven Madrid were 2-2 each losing in what is called the “blood round,” which means they had to win the match in order to wrestle for third or fourth place, which would have qualified them for state.
Benson freshman Brax Cluff (38-13) was second at 106, losing 11-5 to Merrik Williams of Morenci. Bodie Blalock (33-18) finished fourth at 138 as did Beeman (15-5) at 285.
Marshall Larson (20-19) is Valley Union’s lone boys state qualifier, finishing fourth at 175.
