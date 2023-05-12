Athletes from five Cochise County schools will be competing in the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s open state championship track and field meet at Mesa Community College on Friday and Saturday, May 12-13.
The championship meet will include athletes from all five divisions, qualifying by their time, height or distance during the season.
Representing the Benson girls in the pole vault will be Bobcats senior Rianna Cluff who finished first in the Division 5 state championships.
Representing the Buena girls, who competed in the Division 2 state championships, will be junior Kamaile Kerr in the shot put, who finished sixth in the state meet.
Colts senior Jackson Glamann, who placed fourth in the 400, and junior Gabriel Cummins, who was seventh in the Division 2 state meet will compete.
Tombstone junior Malachi Keller will represent the Yellow Jackets boys in the high jump; he took the Division 5 championship title.
Koy Richardson, a St. David senior, will compete in the javelin for the Tigers. He took first place in the Division 5 meet.
Representing Willcox will be Cowgirls’ senior Maylee Thompson in the javelin and long jump; she took first place in the javelin and second in the long jump at the Division 5 championships.
Results from the state championship meet will be in the May 17 Herald/Review.
