The Arizona Interscholastic Association kicks off its state individual and team tennis tournaments this week.
St. David’s boys and the Willcox girls tennis teams were the lone Cochise County teams to qualify for state. St. David was at Thatcher on Tuesday. Willcox hosted Gilbert Christian. Results from those state matches will be in Friday’s Herald/Review.
Douglas senior Llayten Angulo is Cochise County’s lone singles representative in the Division II championships. He will play senior Alejandro Acuna of Flagstaff, Friday, April 28, at the Gene Autry Sports Complex in Mesa.
No Cochise County teams qualified for the Division II doubles.
The remaining qualifieres are in Division III singles and doubles.
Tombstone’s Caleb Russian will face freshman Jaden Litt of Scottsdale Rancho Solano Prep in his first-round match April 28, junior Sammy Judd of St. David will play Western Oliver of Gilbert Christian, and Scott Lutz of St. David will square off against David Drejza of John Paul II of Phoenix.
In doubles, St. David’s duo of Marek Haynie and Brayten Trejo will face a team from Gilbert Classical in their first-round match while Nathaniel Aguilar and Keanu Ramil of Willcox will battle a doubles team from Scottsdale Prep.
In the Division III girls tournament Willcox’s Valerie Durazo will play Jaden Dumouchel-Jones of Glendale Prep in the first round, Tombstone’s Skylar Mazzanti will face Kali Gluyas of Safford, and Mia Mungarro of Willcox will play Nicole Seila of Phoenix Benjamin Franklin High School in first-round matches.
In doubles, Willcox’s tandem of Marissa Paz and Kennedy Peterson will face a team from John Paul II in their first-round match while St. David’s Safina Blachly and Sydney Haynie will meet Tombstone’s Jamora Haynes and Makinzee Meinhardt.
The first- and secondround matches will be played on April 28. The quarter and semifinal matches will be played on Saturday, April 29, and the championship matches will be played on Monday, May 1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.