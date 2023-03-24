Four Cochise County track and field teams, the Benson Bobcats, Bisbee Pumas, Tombstone Yellow Jackets and Valley Union Blue Devils, were at Sunnyside High School in Tucson March 17-18 competing in the 18-team 19th Annual Mario Castro Track and Field Invitational.

For the girls, Marana Tigers took the title with 206 points; the Bobcats finished fourth with 68, the Yellow Jackets 10th with 16 and the Blue Devils 13th with seven.

