Four Cochise County track and field teams, the Benson Bobcats, Bisbee Pumas, Tombstone Yellow Jackets and Valley Union Blue Devils, were at Sunnyside High School in Tucson March 17-18 competing in the 18-team 19th Annual Mario Castro Track and Field Invitational.
For the girls, Marana Tigers took the title with 206 points; the Bobcats finished fourth with 68, the Yellow Jackets 10th with 16 and the Blue Devils 13th with seven.
For the boys, Marana took first with 178 points; Benson placed seventh with 33, Tombstone ninth with 27 and Bisbee 10th with 16.
Placing for the Benson girls were senior Riann Cluff, first in the pole vault and fourth in the triple jump; junior Brooklyn Peterson, second in the pole vault and eighth in the triple jump; junior Trinity Foy, fourth in the 100 hurdles; freshman Araya Stanley, fifth in the 400; senior Brooke Schmidt, tied for fifth in the pole vault; senior Briley Barney, tied for fifth in the pole vault; junior Ella Allred, second in the 1,600 and fifth in the 800; senior Tatianna Quezada, eighth in the discus; junior Willow Pralgo, seventh in the 3,200; the 4x100 (Foy, Cluff, senior Madison England, junior Lauren McBride), fourth; and the 4x400 (Stanley, Cluff, Allred, England), third.
Placing for the Bobcats boys were senior Joseph Akers, fifth in the 800; senior Jake Swies, second in the pole vault; freshman Brax Cluff, fifth in the pole vault; sophomore Flint Davis, sixth in the pole vault; the 4x400 (Akers, Cluff, Davis, freshman Andrew Workman), fifth; and the 4x100 (Cluff, Davis, Workman, freshman Isaiah Scholer), seventh.
“We had a great showing at the Mario Castro Invitational,” Benson coach Randy Barney said. “Everyone is improving in their marks as individuals and in the relays — we’re getting better together as a team each week.”
Placing for the Bisbee boys were sophomore Spencer Anthony, fourth in the pole vault and seventh in the discus; senior Ramon Loya, sixth in the 1600; sophomore Mason Richardson, seventh in the pole vault; and the 4x800 (Loya, senior Angel Yepiz, freshman Roman Vasquez, sophomore Eduardo Navarette), fifth.
“This year is a rebuilding year and I’m very proud of every Bisbee High School track and field student/athlete in 2023,” first-year Bisbee coach Travis Bishop said. “The change in culture is credited to the character of our student/athletes along with an all-star assistant and volunteer coaching staff, previously assembled by the late Hall-of-Fame coach Walt Edge.”
Placing for the Tombstone girls were sophomore Rachel Thursby, third in the high jump; senior Miranda Medlen-Ursell, fourth in the 1,600 and seventh in the 800; sophomore Ed’Jerrica Spencer, seventh in the triple jump; and sophomore Rhiley Hanson, eighth in the javelin.
Placing for the Yellow Jackets boys were junior Malachi Keller, first in the high jump and seventh in the long jump; senior Issac Villalobos, third in the shot put; the 800-meter sprint medley, third; and sophomore Jack Fehrenbacher, sixth in the javelin.
“It was a perfect end to a great week of training— we had excellent dedication over spring break,” Tombstone coach Jake Winslow said. “I saw a lot of really good things at this meet; everyone either had a PR or came close to one. We will continue to build and get better week by week.”
Placing for the Valley Union Blue Devil girls were sophomore Angela Vasquez, fourth in the javelin; and senior Jaime Vasquez, seventh in the javelin.
“When my athletes have the realization that they have a lot of potential in an event,” Valley Union coach Alysha Elmer said, “that’s when you see the work getting put in, determination in their actions, and pride in themselves start to show.”
The Bobcats and the Pumas will be competing in the Willie Williams Classic High School Invitational at the University of Arizona on Friday, March 24. The Yellow Jackets will travel to Chandler for the Chandler Rotary Invitational on Friday, March 24. The Blue Devils will be in Bisbee on Saturday, April 1, for the Bill Taylor Bisbee Invitational.
