The Cochise College Apaches men’s basketball team, ranked 16th in Monday’s National Junior College Athletic Association national rankings, used a balanced scoring attack to outscore a hot shooting Glendale Community College team Saturday at Glendale, concluding a four away-game span with a 111-92 win.
The win was the 17th straight for Cochise (19-2 overall, 13-0 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference) which leads the ACCAC. Saturday’s win was the Apaches’ 20th consecutive conference road win dating back to February 2021.
Cochise led 50-41 at halftime and shared the ball well in the second half to tally 61 second half points.
The Apaches, who had five players score in double figures, were led by sophomore Tyreese Watson, who had a game high 36 points. Freshman Tracy Godfrey Jr. added 24 points and, according to coach Jerry Carrillo, dominated the paint. Sophomore Oscar Cluff followed with 19 points and had nine rebounds, Jalen Barbee contributed 14 points and Riley Parker chipped in 11 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
“Offensively we were really good today; as we sprinted the floor very well in transition and moved the ball very well to get open shots,” Carrillo said. “Guys looked to really trust each other with ball movement. Godfrey Jr. was dominant in creating driving lanes for his teammates, it was great to see.”
Cochise is at home Wednesday, Feb. 1, hosting Eastern Arizona College of Thatcher (17-5 overall, 10-4 in conference), third in the ACCAC behind Cochise and Pima and coming off an 87-53 win Saturday in Thatcher.
Carrillo says his team will be looking to tie the school record for consecutive wins as it shoots for 18 in a row. The 2011-12 ACCAC champions Apache won 18 straight. Tipoff on Wednesday is set for 5:30 p.m. at Stronghold gymnasium.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.