The Cochise College Apaches men’s basketball team, ranked 16th in Monday’s National Junior College Athletic Association national rankings, used a balanced scoring attack to outscore a hot shooting Glendale Community College team Saturday at Glendale, concluding a four away-game span with a 111-92 win.

The win was the 17th straight for Cochise (19-2 overall, 13-0 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference) which leads the ACCAC. Saturday’s win was the Apaches’ 20th consecutive conference road win dating back to February 2021.

