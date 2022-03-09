DOUGLAS — The Cochise College men’s basketball team attempt to get back to the National Junior College Athletic Association national tournament came up short Saturday when the Apaches lost to Salt Lake Community College, the No. 1 NJCAA team in the nation, 89-80 in front of a packed house at Stronghold gymnasium.
Pairings for the upcoming NJCAA tournament were announced Sunday. As expected, SLCC got the overall No. 1 seed and will have a first-round bye. Cochise, 29-4, hoping for one of the eight at-large seeds was left off the 24-team bracket.
Cochise trailed Salt Lake by as many as five points the first half, but then stormed back and took a 33-28 lead when Jay Rodgers nailed a pair.
Down one, 44-43, Cochise turned the ball over with 5.5 seconds left before halftime. Salt Lake scored at the buzzer for a 46-43 lead at intermission.
Tyreese Watson began the second half with a three-point play, tying the game at 46-46.
Jordan Clark later slammed home a dunk giving the Apaches a 52-49 edge.
Stephen Byard’s basket with 10:46 remaining gave Cochise its biggest lead of the night, 62-56.
Salt Lake responded with a 10-0 run to go up four.
Missed free throws, missed 3-point shots and turnovers factored into the game down the stretch as Salt Lake took advantage of back-to-back Cochise turnovers to break a 75-75 tie and take a 79-75 lead. A 3-pointer by the Bruins with 56.2 seconds remaining gave them a 85-79 lead.
Cochise was led by freshman Oscar Cluff, who registered another double-double on the season with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Freshman guard Watson added 18 points.
“We are proud of our guys as we really competed and showed we really can play with anyone in the nation,” Apaches coach Jerry Carrillo said. “Our guys have nothing to be ashamed of due to the great season we had.”
Salt Lake coach Kyle Taylor said the victory was an important one.
“We battled through a lot of adversity tonight, which was good for us to experience and overcome,” he said. “Cochise was fantastic; they were really good. They are tough, competed hard and made a ton of plays. It was a great game for the West District Championship.”
He said Cochise deserved to be in the national tournament.
Cochise ends the season with a school record 29 wins.
Saturday’s meeting with Salt Lake CC was the second time these teams have met. They last played in March 2016 in Utah where the Bruins defeated the Apaches 99-73.
