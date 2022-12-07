Cochise hangs on to win a close one at home

DOUGLAS — The Cochise College men’s basketball team had a battle on its hands Saturday, Dec. 3, narrowly beating the Glendale Community College Gauchos 77-74 in an Arizona Community College Athletic Conference showdown at Stronghold Gym.

The win was the fourth straight for Cochise (6-2 overall, 3-0 in ACCAC) and keeps the Apaches in a three-way tie for first place with Pima and Chandler-Gilbert Community College.

