Cochise hangs on to win a close one at home

DOUGLAS — The Cochise College men’s basketball team had a battle on its hands Saturday, Dec. 3, narrowly beating the Glendale Community College Gauchos 77-74 in an Arizona Community College Athletic Conference showdown at Stronghold Gym.
The win was the fourth straight for Cochise (6-2 overall, 3-0 in ACCAC) and keeps the Apaches in a three-way tie for first place with Pima and Chandler-Gilbert Community College.
Cochise led 20-15 at the midway point of the first half only to see Glendale go on a run of its own, taking a 29-25 lead.
The Apaches fought back and led 38-35 at the half.
Glendale began the second half with a 12-0 run for a 47-38 lead.
Key baskets from sophomore Tyreese Watson, freshman Jalen Barbee and two free throws from sophomore Stephen Byard helped the Apaches battle back and tie the game at 49-49.
Watson’s jumper gave Cochise a 51-49 edge. Glendale countered with a 3, to lead 52-51.
Tied 66-66, back-to-back baskets from Watson followed by a 3-pointer from freshman Jordan Hernandez gave the Apaches a 73-66 lead.
Glendale fought back to within one at 75-74. Hernandez’s two free throws with 3.3 seconds remaining gave Cochise a 77-74 lead as the Gauchos’ final 3-point attempt of the game was blocked by Byard.
Watson led with a game-high 28 points. Byard followed with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
“You do not need to be a basketball genius to see we did not play as well or with as much positive emotion as we did Wednesday night versus Arizona Western College,” Apaches coach Jerry Carrillo said. “I would say Glendale had a lot to do with that as they played a very physical defensive game and kept us off balance all day long. Fortunately, for us (Byard) and (Watson) scored the ball well for us in the last seven minutes of the game to seal the win.”
Cochise has two road games this week, taking on Eastern Arizona College Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m. in Thatcher before traveling to Tucson on Saturday for a showdown with Pima.
