DOUGLAS − On a day when the Cochise College men’s basketball team honored Jay Collins, a former coach and player who unexpectedly passed away in his sleep July 31, the Apaches recorded a school record 19th consecutive win with a thrilling and hard-fought 73-71 victory over the Pima College Aztecs.

Tyreese Watson’s basket with 2.8 seconds remaining sealed the victory.

