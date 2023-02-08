DOUGLAS − On a day when the Cochise College men’s basketball team honored Jay Collins, a former coach and player who unexpectedly passed away in his sleep July 31, the Apaches recorded a school record 19th consecutive win with a thrilling and hard-fought 73-71 victory over the Pima College Aztecs.
Tyreese Watson’s basket with 2.8 seconds remaining sealed the victory.
The 19 consecutive wins breaks the record the 2011-12 Apaches had en route to the Region 1 championship.
Prior to the Saturday afternoon game with Pima, which was ranked 14th in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II rankings, Apaches coach Jerry Carrillo took a few moments to talk about Collins, who he coached and who served briefly as an assistant coach on Carrillo’s staff.
“Jay was a delightful person to be around,” Carrillo said. “He was an amazing competitor. He impacted Cochise College in a way that we’ll never forget. His wife (Sheila) will attest to it, he thought about Cochise College basketball as much as we do. I would (oftentimes) ruin date nights because he’d pick up my call.”
On hand for the ceremony were many of the assistant coaches Collins worked with over the years in addition to his wife and his parents, Jalene and Jerry Collins, who traveled from Powell, Wyoming, where Collins, 41, was coaching.
Carrillo’s assistants displayed Collins’ 33 framed jersey saying it will be hung inside Cochise Stronghold along with the conference and region championship banners.
Pima battled Cochise point for point Saturday setting the stage for the dramatic finish.
Sophomore Oscar Cluff’s dunk with just over six minutes remaining in the first half gave the Apaches a 25-15 lead.
Pima narrowed the lead to 27-25 when Tracey Godfrey, Jalen Barbee and Cluff scored, giving Cochise a 34-27 lead at the half.
Cluff’s bucket early in the second half increased the Apaches lead to 42-31. Pima countered with a 17-6 run, tying the game at 48-48 at the midway point of the second half. An Aztecs 3-pointer with 7:20 left gave Pima its largest lead of the game at 58-53. Watson’s basket and Riley Parker’s 3 tied the game at 58-58.
Tied at 62-62, Barbee sank a 3 giving the Apaches a 65-62 lead. Pima tied the game at 71-71 with 8.1 seconds remaining. Following a timeout, Cochise inbounded the ball to Watson, who took it to the basket and scored on a layup. A last-second 3-point heave from Pima was off the mark as the Apaches came away with the win.
Cluff matched Pima’s Cesar Saenz with a game-high 22 points. Godfrey followed with 16 points and Watson scored 13.
“First and foremost, it was a special day as we gave tribute to a Cochise basketball legend, Jay Collins, who was a great player and coach at Cochise College,” Carrillo said. “Our guys really played with great heart and determination down the stretch. More importantly the play we drew up at the end for Tyreese was very well executed and we were able to get the win.”
Cochise, 21-2 overall, 15-0 in conference and ranked 13th in Monday’s NJCAA Division I poll, will be looking to extend its winning streak when it travels to Prescott Wednesday, Feb. 8, for an ACCAC showdown with the Yavapai Roughriders.
