DOUGLAS − The Cochise College men’s basketball team opened Arizona Community College Athletic Conference play Tuesday night with a come-from-behind 92-83 win over the Scottsdale Community College Artichokes.
Tuesday’s game was a reunion of sorts for three Buena players who were members of last season’s team that lost in the state semifinals.
Jake Smith is a freshman at SCC while Wyatt Gordon and Frederick Hyatt are playing for Cochise. None of the former Colts saw any playing time Tuesday.
Cochise took a 6-0 lead but then went cold as the Artichokes came back and went up 14-11, then increased that lead to 25-11.
The Apaches cut it to 25-18 at the midway point of the first half and kept whittling, pulling within one on several occasions and trailing 43-42 at the half.
Each team opened the second half drilling 3-pointers. Jordan Hernandez’s 3 gave the lead back to Cochise at 49-46.
Oscar Cluff then sank a couple of big baskets as the Apaches extended their lead to 66-56 at the midway point of the second half.
Jalen Barbee’s basket gave Cochise its largest lead of the second half at 72-58.
Scottsdale battled back, closing the gap to nine on several occasions but never getting any closer.
Cochise was led by sophomore Cluff who had 28 points and 15 rebounds. Sophomore wing Tyreese Watson added 21 points while freshman Barbee chipped in 17 with three 3-point field goals.
“Our guys really stepped up on the defensive end in the second half and we were able to get going in transition,” Apaches coach Jerry Carrillo said. “Cluff really had a great game and showed his toughness and confidence in taking over the game on the interior.
“Our guys did a much better job of getting him the ball. Our perimeter defense was very good in the second half as we did a good job on their sophomore guards, who are very good. Scottsdale is going to win a lot of games in the ACCAC.”
For Smith, it was fun being back in Cochise County and seeing his former coaches, teammates and family.
He says playing basketball at Scottsdale has been a lot of fun.
“I haven’t got a lot of minutes yet but I’m working on that,” he said. “This team is supposed to be really good this year.”
Smith says the one thing he’s learned is that he needs to be more physical.
“It’s like playing with grown men,” he said. “They’re strong. I’m having a lot of fun.”
Cochise, 4-2 overall and 1-0 in the ACCAC, will be off several days for Thanksgiving before returning for another key ACCAC showdown with Arizona Western on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Tipoff is for 5:30 p.m. at Cochise Stronghold
