Cochise College’s men’s basketball team defeated the Pima College Aztecs 80-73 Saturday at Pima College, keeping it tied with Chandler-Gilbert Community College for first place in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference.
The Aztecs led 18-15 at the midway through the first half but the Apaches went on a 21-7 run in the next nine minutes for a 38-29 lead at the half.
Cochise led 49-39 in the second half when the Aztecs went on an 8-0 run, pulling within two at 49-47.
A 3-point basket with 10:29 left gave Pima a 59-58 lead. The Aztecs led Cochise 66-63 when the Apaches went on a 10-0 run taking the lead for good.
Riley Parker led Cochise with a game-high 20 points which included five 3-point baskets. Oscar Cluff followed with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Tyreese Watson contributed 13 points.
“Our guys really came out and defended well in the first half,” Cochise College coach Jerry Carrillo said. “Parker did (a) great job of taking and making perimeter shots, which opened up the lane for Oscar as the game wore on. Beating Pima on their home floor is always a good win as they are very well coached and have been beating people by double-digits so far this season.”
Cochise, 8-2, 5-0 in conference play, is off for the semester and holiday break. The Apaches return to action on Thursday, Dec. 29 when they travel to Tucson to play in the Aztec Classic.
Cochise will face Bismarck State out of North Dakota on Dec. 29; Frank Phillips College out of Borger, Texas on Dec. 30 and Eastern Wyoming College of Torrington, Wyo. on Dec. 31.
All games tip off at noon in the Aztec Gym on the Pima College campus in Tucson.
