Cochise College’s men’s basketball team defeated the Pima College Aztecs 80-73 Saturday at Pima College, keeping it tied with Chandler-Gilbert Community College for first place in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference.

The Aztecs led 18-15 at the midway through the first half but the Apaches went on a 21-7 run in the next nine minutes for a 38-29 lead at the half.

