The Cochise College Apaches men’s baseball team won its 22nd consecutive game Wednesday night and clinched a fifth straight Arizona Community College Athletic Conference championship, beating the Central Arizona College Vaqueros 74-60 on the Vaqueros’ home court.

Cochise (24-2 overall, 18-0 in conference) secured the ACCAC championship outright with four games remaining in the regular season.

