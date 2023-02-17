The Cochise College Apaches men’s baseball team won its 22nd consecutive game Wednesday night and clinched a fifth straight Arizona Community College Athletic Conference championship, beating the Central Arizona College Vaqueros 74-60 on the Vaqueros’ home court.
Cochise (24-2 overall, 18-0 in conference) secured the ACCAC championship outright with four games remaining in the regular season.
Cochise led Central Arizona 32-30 at the half Wednesday and opened the second half with a 25-0 run, and the Apaches cruised the rest of the way.
Sophomore Tyreese Watson led Cochise with 22 points, while sophomore big man Oscar Cluff added 19 points and 10 rebounds.
“First and foremost a huge thank you and congrats to our team and our assistant coaching staff for winning another ACCAC title,” Cochise College coach Jerry Carrillo said. “Coach (Jason) Hopkins just works his tail off as an ‘on site’ day-to-day coach and the work shows.
“Our guys have dealt very well with some odd adversity this season and have welcomed the challenge by honoring the process on a daily basis. (Wednesday) night we really came out and played very well to start the second half to go on a 25-0 run. We defended and shared the ball very well; it’s a 5-Peat”.
Cochise, ranked 14th in the National Junior College Athletic Association poll and ninth in the JucoAdvocate National Media poll, last lost on Nov. 19 to then No. 20-ranked Odessa College at Odessa, Texas. The Apaches have also extended their ACCAC road winning streak to 23 games, dating to January 2021.
Cochise is back on the road Saturday at Chandler Gilbert Community College. Tipoff is at2 p.m.
The Apaches host Mesa Community College and South Mountain Community College Wednesday, Feb. 22, and Saturday, Feb. 25, in the final two home games prior to the postseason playoffs.
